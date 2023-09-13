Avalon Park man accused of trying to drown his 2-year-old son, court records show

An Avalon Park man is accused of attempting to drown his 2-year-old son in a bathtub and violating an order of protection, according to Cook County prosecutors.

Jeremiah Campbell, 29, is accused of “placing (his son) in the bathtub and depriving him of oxygen” on Aug. 25 at a South Shore residence, court documents show. He was charged with attempted murder, child endangerment and violating an order of protection.

According to an arrest report, a Lyft driver who had been driving Campbell and his son to the South Shore residence told police that Campbell had been talking to his son about drowning him as a sacrifice to Jehovah.

Police also said in the report that they received an anonymous call from the residence in which the caller stated his son had drowned in the bathtub.

A judge issued the protection order against Campbell in May 2021, court records show. The order barred Campbell from making contact with his son, the mother of his son and other relatives.

Campbell was previously convicted of aggravated battery and domestic battery in November 2021 and received 36 months of probation, court records show.

Campbell is being held without bail, according to court documents. His next court date is set for Thursday.