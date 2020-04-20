AVANGARD Joint Stock BANK (MCX:AVAN) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A ₽24.78 Dividend

It looks like AVANGARD Joint Stock BANK (MCX:AVAN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 24th of April, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 1st of January.

AVANGARD BANK's next dividend payment will be ₽24.78 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed ₽30.98 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that AVANGARD BANK has a trailing yield of 3.3% on the current share price of RUB945. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether AVANGARD BANK can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

See our latest analysis for AVANGARD BANK

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see AVANGARD BANK paying out a modest 35% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Click here to see how much of its profit AVANGARD BANK paid out over the last 12 months.

MISX:AVAN Historical Dividend Yield April 20th 2020 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see AVANGARD BANK's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 40% per annum for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last two years, AVANGARD BANK has lifted its dividend by approximately 124% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy AVANGARD BANK for the upcoming dividend? Companies like AVANGARD BANK that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. AVANGARD BANK ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

So while AVANGARD BANK looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for AVANGARD BANK you should know about.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.