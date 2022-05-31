Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.44

Avangrid, Inc.'s (NYSE:AGR) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.44 per share on 1st of July. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.7%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Avangrid's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Avangrid was paying out a fairly large proportion of earnings, and it wasn't generating positive free cash flows either. This is a pretty unsustainable practice, and could be risky if continued for the long term.

EPS is set to fall by 2.1% over the next 12 months. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 90%, meaning that most of the company's earnings are being paid out to shareholders.

Avangrid Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Avangrid's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2016, the dividend has gone from US$1.73 to US$1.76. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

Avangrid May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. However, Avangrid's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Avangrid that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Avangrid not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

