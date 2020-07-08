Avanir Pharmaceuticals Honored as ASCP Hall of Fame Award Winner

ASCP Names Avanir to its Prestigious Hall of Fame Award Winners

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has been named the winner of the prestigious Hall of Fame award from the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists (ASCP), a membership organization representing pharmacists, health care professionals, and students serving the unique medication needs of older adults. Avanir, a pharmaceutical company founded in 1988 and based in Aliso Viejo, is committed to delivering innovative central nervous system solutions.

On behalf of Avanir Pharmaceuticals, President and CEO Wa’el Hashad accepted the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists Hall of Fame Award. More

The ASCP Hall of Fame Award was established in 1989 to recognize an ASCP Corporate Partner for distinguished service and significant contributions to senior care, long-term care, and consultant pharmacy practice. ASCP's Executive Committee selects a winner from ASCP's Corporate Members, who have had active participation in the Society, sponsorship of projects and programs, and overall commitment in support of senior care pharmacists and the patients they serve.

Avanir Pharmaceuticals received the honor in recognition of its continued support and dedication to ASCP and senior care pharmacy practice.

ASCP Chief Executive Chad Worz, PharmD, BCGP presented the award to Avanir at the Richard S. Berman Memorial Leadership Awards Reception, a celebration marking ASCP's 50th anniversary. "Avanir has been a wonderful supporter of senior care pharmacists," said Dr. Worz. "We are proud to have them as an ASCP Corporate Partner." Dr. Worz, a board-certified geriatric pharmacist, has served as ASCP chief executive since April 2018.

Avanir President and CEO Wa'el Hashad accepted the award for Avanir. "Avanir and ASCP serve similar missions, as we both hold our patients' interests above all others," said Mr. Hashad. "It's an honor to accept this award on behalf of the dedicated Avanir employees who work tirelessly to deliver hope through tangible solutions for patients suffering from central nervous system conditions." Mr. Hashad joined Avanir in July 2017 with more than 25 years of pharmaceutical experience in sales, marketing and general management, in both the U.S. and international markets.

About ASCP

ASCP is a membership association that represents pharmacists, health care professionals, and students serving the unique medication needs of older adults. ASCP is an international organization with members located in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and 12 countries. The society's mission is to promote healthy aging by empowering pharmacists with education, resources, and innovative opportunities. Learn more at ASCP.com.

About Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative central nervous system (CNS) solutions to improve the lives of patients and their care communities. As part of our commitment, we have extensively invested in our pipeline and are dedicated to advancing CNS treatments in areas of high unmet medical need. For more information about Avanir, please visit http://www.avanir.com.

For additional information, please contact:

ASCP

Media contact: Christine Polite

E: cpolite@ascp.com

Corporate Communications, Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

T: 949-389-6738

E: mediarelations@avanir.com