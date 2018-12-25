Should Avanti Feeds Limited (NSE:AVANTI) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio?

Dividends play an important role in compounding returns in the long run and end up forming a sizeable part of investment returns. Historically, Avanti Feeds Limited (NSE:AVANTI) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 1.6%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Avanti Feeds should have a place in your portfolio.

How I analyze a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

NSEI:AVANTI Historical Dividend Yield December 25th 18

How well does Avanti Feeds fit our criteria?

The company currently pays out 26% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. AVANTI has increased its DPS from ₹0.067 to ₹6 in the past 10 years. It has also been paying out dividend consistently during this time, as you’d expect for a company increasing its dividend levels. This is an impressive feat, which makes AVANTI a true dividend rockstar.

In terms of its peers, Avanti Feeds produces a yield of 1.6%, which is high for Food stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

Keeping in mind the dividend characteristics above, Avanti Feeds is definitely worth considering for investors looking to build a dedicated income portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. I’ve put together three fundamental factors you should further research:

