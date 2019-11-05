What Is Avanti Feeds's (NSE:AVANTIFEED) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Avanti Feeds (NSE:AVANTIFEED) shares have continued recent momentum with a 31% gain in the last month alone. The full year gain of 12% is pretty reasonable, too.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Avanti Feeds Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Avanti Feeds's P/E of 17.89 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (14.2) for companies in the food industry is lower than Avanti Feeds's P/E.

Avanti Feeds's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

It's great to see that Avanti Feeds grew EPS by 12% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 25% annually, over the last five years. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Avanti Feeds's P/E?

Avanti Feeds has net cash of ₹9.7b. This is fairly high at 16% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Avanti Feeds's P/E Ratio

Avanti Feeds trades on a P/E ratio of 17.9, which is above its market average of 13.4. With cash in the bank the company has plenty of growth options -- and it is already on the right track. So it does not seem strange that the P/E is above average. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Avanti Feeds over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 13.7 back then to 17.9 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.