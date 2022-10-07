Avanti Gets a Six-Month West Coast Contract Despite UK Rail Chaos

Christopher Jasper
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

The UK government handed struggling rail operator Avanti a six-month lifeline, resisting pressure to take the vital West Coast route under state control following months of disruption.

Avanti can go on operating the network linking London with Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and Glasgow until April 1 at least, even after it scrapped thousands of services amid a driver shortage, the Department for Transport said Friday.

The decision will come as a relief to Avanti, which is owned by FirstGroup Plc and Trenitalia of Italy, after the government said it would consider nationalizing the West Coast network. However, the DfT said Avanti had been placed on a short-term contract as a last chance to deliver an urgently needed increase in the frequency of trains.

“This window is designed to provide Avanti with the opportunity to improve their services,” the department said. “The government will then consider Avanti’s performance while finalizing a national rail contract that will have a renewed focus on resilience of train services and continuity for passengers.”

Read More: When Are the UK’s Next Train Strikes?

Train frequencies between London and Manchester have been slashed to just one an hour as a result of a lack of drivers, which Avanti has suggested is largely due to employees refusing to work overtime as part of a wider nationwide dispute over pay and job security on the UK railway.

Avanti’s operating model relied on drivers working on some rest days, and since July 30 they have largely refused to do so. The Aslef train drivers’ union says that model has been in place on the West Coast route for 20 years and needs changing. Timetable cuts have led to overcrowding and delays, with the release of tickets days before the date of travel pushing up fares.

A transport minister said in July that the fact that the East Coast line, already under state direction, was operating effectively and with lower fares would be taken into consideration when deciding the response to the West Coast upheaval.

Still, taking Britain’s busiest intercity rail route under state control would have been a bold step for new Prime Minister Liz Truss after the Conservative government previously resisted pressure to renationalize the network, opting instead to replace franchising deals with simpler contracts as part of the biggest shakeup since privatization in the 1990s.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • 49ers Week 5 practice report remains unchanged

    The #49ers Thursday practice report for Week 5 didn't come with any good news.

  • Richard Sessoms, candidate for NC Senate District 27

    Who will be the next NC Senator from District 27? Get to know the candidates looking for your vote in the Nov. 8 election with our voter guide.

  • How San Francisco 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans created the NFL’s best defense

    San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has built the NFL's best defense. Here's how that happened.

  • The City Pivots to Labour as Truss Project Implodes

    (Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to In The City on Apple podcastsSubscribe to In The City on Spotify Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Investors are turning away from the UK as a result of

  • UK defies climate warnings with new oil and gas licences

    More than 100 licences are expected to be granted for new fossil fuel exploration in the North Sea.

  • Lebanon inspecting new suspected cases of cholera

    Lebanon’s health minister said on Friday that authorities are inspecting suspected cases of cholera, less than a day after the cash-strapped country confirmed its first case of the illness since 1993. The news came almost a month after an outbreak of the illness in neighboring war-torn Syria. Firas Abiad, Lebanon’s caretaker health minister, said in a press conference that the first case was a middle-aged Syrian refugee man living in the impoverished northern province of Akkar, and confirmed a second case in the area.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Condemns ‘Stupid’ Atomic Plant Move

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s warnings that he may resort to deploying tactical nuclear weapons must be taken seriously. The US is trying to find an “off-ramp” for Putin, Biden said, adding, “Where does he get off? Where does he find a way out?” Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Finan

  • Politics latest news: We're not a nanny state and won't tell people to use less energy, says climate minister

    Tory MP: I'm fully behind energy-saving campaign UK could face three-hour daily blackouts this winter Revealed: The Brexiteers headed for the Lords Truss declares Macron ‘friend’ and Putin ‘foe’ Jacob Rees-Mogg: Coronation bank holiday will not stifle growth Follow the latest Ukraine updates in our live blog

  • Russian bodies, shattered vehicles mark Moscow's loss of Ukrainian town

    The bodies of two Russian soldiers lay bloating in trees on opposite sides of the road, close to the blasted hulks of the cars and the van in which Ukrainian army officers said the dead men’s unit was retreating into the eastern town of Lyman. Unaware that their forces already had withdrawn from the key rail junction, the Russians last weekend drove into an ambush by Ukrainian special forces, their flight and lives ended by a storm of gunfire, the officers said. The bodies, the ruined vehicles and carpets of bullets, torn uniforms and metal shards testified on Wednesday to Moscow’s loss of Lyman to a Ukrainian counteroffensive that has reclaimed parts of Donestk province overrun by Russian forces earlier this year.

  • Judge to Trump Lawyer in Ex-Aide Deposition: ‘Stop Wasting Time’

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers were told by a federal judge to “stop wasting time” after they tried halting the deposition of former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham in a defamation lawsuit minutes after it began, citing her painkiller medication. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueN

  • Trump said the FBI found classified documents at his home because federal workers packed them. But emails Bloomberg got show boxes were already packed when movers arrived.

    Emails show a GSA agent repeatedly telling Trump's team they can't use tax dollars to ship personal items, including gifts and a Trump painting.

  • Donald Trump turns not knowing the U.S. population total into a rant on immigration.

    While speaking at the Hispanic Leadership Conference in Miami, former President Donald Trump turned not knowing the U.S. population total into a rant on immigration. The GOP believes that the Biden Administration is mishandling immigration and the situation going on at the border has been a prominent point of concern.

  • Court Screwup Reveals Mar-a-Lago Judge’s Latest Legal Absurdity in Trump Case

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily BeastFirst, she stopped FBI special agents from even glancing at the classified documents they recovered from Mar-a-Lago. Then she appointed a special court referee that former President Donald Trump wanted to slow down the investigation over his mishandling of classified documents.But now, it’s clear District Court Judge Aileen Cannon already knew the Department of Justice was ready to hand Trump back a ton of personal records six days before she cla

  • Michael Cohen says the Supreme Court would reveal its corruption if it agrees to intervene in Trump's dispute with the FBI over the seized Mar-a-Lago files

    Cohen said that if the Supreme Court took up Trump's case, the justices on the bench would "have to go."

  • DOJ Wins Faster Schedule for Mar-a-Lago Special Master Appeal

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal appeals court granted the US Justice Department’s request to expedite its challenge to the appointment of a so-called special master to review thousands of White House documents seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.Most Read from BloombergNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Doc

  • Tucker Carlson's 'Complete Meltdown' Night Captured In Bonkers Supercut

    The Fox News host grew overexcited several times in a segment about the media dismissing his reporting of a Nord Stream conspiracy theory.

  • Will Clarence Thomas Give Trump A Free Pass In His Mar-A-Lago Document Request?

    To the surprise of nobody, former President Donald Trump does not want the Department of Justice to be able to look into the full scope of classified documents seized during an FBI search at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Trump has filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court to get an independent arbiter for possibly more than 100 documents marked as classified, according to CNN.

  • U.S. House Speaker raises 'serious concerns' about $5.4 billion Tegna deal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone on Thursday raised serious concerns about the proposed $5.4 billion acquisition of U.S. broadcaster Tegna Inc. Last week, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) asked investment firm Standard General to produce further information about its takeover bid for the broadcast news company that manages 64 stations in 51 U.S. markets. "We are concerned that this transaction would violate the FCC’s mandate by restricting access to local news coverage, cutting jobs at local television stations, and raising prices on consumers," the two Democrats wrote to FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel.

  • Justice Department Thinks Trump In Possession Of More Government Documents: Reports

    Jay I. Bratt, head of DOJ counterintelligence operations, told Trump’s lawyers he has not yet returned all the documents that should go to the National Archives.

  • Kari Lake Busted For Using Russia Troops In 'Secure Our Border' Ad

    The spot for the GOP nominee for Arizona governor promises to "secure our border" with video of Russian soldiers.