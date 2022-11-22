Avarga (SGX:U09) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Avarga (SGX:U09) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Avarga is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = S$104m ÷ (S$843m - S$272m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Avarga has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Forestry industry average of 8.0% it's much better.

See our latest analysis for Avarga

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Avarga's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Avarga, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Avarga. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 18%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 78%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Key Takeaway

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Avarga has. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 26% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

Story continues

Like most companies, Avarga does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here