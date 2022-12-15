'Avatar 2' star Kate Winslet breaks Tom Cruise's underwater record: 'Poor Tom'

Reuters Videos

STORY: The 54-member U.N. Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) adopted a U.S.-drafted resolution to " remove with immediate effect the Islamic Republic of Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women for the remainder of its 2022-2026 term." On Wednesday, 29 voted in favor, eight against and there were 16 abstentions. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told ECOSOC before the vote that removing Iran was the right thing to do, describing Tehran’s membership as an “ugly stain on the commission’s credibility.”Iran's U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani called the U.N. move illegal, describing the United States as a bully. The 45-member Commission on the Status of Women meets annually every March and aims to promote gender equality and the empowerment of women.