'Avatar 2' star Kate Winslet breaks Tom Cruise's underwater record: 'Poor Tom'
Kate Winslet chats with USA TODAY's Patrick Ryan about working with James Cameron and breaking a Tom Cruise record on "Avatar: The Way of Water."
Kate Winslet chats with USA TODAY's Patrick Ryan about working with James Cameron and breaking a Tom Cruise record on "Avatar: The Way of Water."
FOX 5's Kevin McCarthy gives his official review of "Avatar: The Way of Water" which hits theaters Thursday night.
STORY: The 54-member U.N. Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) adopted a U.S.-drafted resolution to " remove with immediate effect the Islamic Republic of Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women for the remainder of its 2022-2026 term." On Wednesday, 29 voted in favor, eight against and there were 16 abstentions. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told ECOSOC before the vote that removing Iran was the right thing to do, describing Tehran’s membership as an “ugly stain on the commission’s credibility.”Iran's U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani called the U.N. move illegal, describing the United States as a bully. The 45-member Commission on the Status of Women meets annually every March and aims to promote gender equality and the empowerment of women.
James Cameron talks with his biggest fan, FOX 5's Kevin McCarthy, all about making "Avatar: The Way of Water" and more.
BBC Sport's football expert Chris Sutton predicts the scores for the two World Cup semi-finals in Qatar.
Although the latest film in the Terminator franchise, 2019's Dark Fate, appears to have recouped its $185 million budget, it didn’t exactly light the world on fire. Producer James Cameron, who originated the franchise and was heavily involved with the film, believes he knows why the movie bombed, and it’s because it starred the films’ original headliners Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton. Which seems weird to me.
Last week, a report came out that Patty Jenkins’ third Wonder Woman movie had been canned, supposedly because whatever Jenkins had planned didn’t align with whatever ideas that new DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran are working on for their new slate of superhero movies. Gunn sort of denied it, and then a second report came out that claimed it was Jenkins’ idea to walk away from the project after Warner Bros. Film Group co-CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy rejected her pitch and to
On Mets Hot Stove, Steve Gelbs sits down on a call with new set-up man David Robertson, who was a target for the Mets at last season's trade deadline. Ultimately, Robertson was traded to the Phillies, but has found his way to Queens for the 2023 season. Steve asked David how he came to this decision, and what impresses him the most about closer Edwin Diaz.
The president signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law Tuesday with numerous guests ranging from cabinet members, lawmakers and non-binary drag queens at the White House.
Lineker said he was focused on calling out corruption, regardless of which country was hosting the tournament
The city has reached a $3 million settlement with the father of the 25-year-old fatally shot by a Virginia Beach police officer responding to an outbreak of unrelated shootings at the Oceanfront in March 2021. A joint statement from the city and the estate of Donovon Lynch released Tuesday evening states: “We understand that the settlement will in no way lessen the grief and loss for the Lynch ...
Jared Gordon thinks he was robbed against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 282 and is eager to avenge his loss.
Waukesha residents voiced disgust after a joke made in last week's episode of ABC's "The Conners," seemed to make light of the Christmas parade attack.
Fans spanning the globe have found the most unique ways to celebrate their love of Lionel Messi, who led Argentina to a spot in the World Cup Final after beating Croatia 3-0 in the semifinals. In American football, Kyler Murray is out for the rest of the Cardinals’ season with an ACL tear, Marcus Mariota abruptly left the Falcons after being benched and Baker Mayfield got the green light to try and keep his Hollywood comeback story alive, as he’ll start under center when the Rams face the Packers in Green Bay.
A handful of Republicans on Capitol Hill and in state capitals around the country have led the charge in pushing for government bans of the social media app TikTok because of its ties to the Chinese government, but Democrats this week have begun to jump on board as well.
Hubbard is an Alabama commit who is expected to sign with Tide next week.
On Mets Hot Stove, Keith Hernandez joins the team to discuss the Mets' offseason so far. Keith gives his thoughts on the addition of Justin Verlander, as well as what he believes Jacob deGrom's legacy will be in New York. Keith also reacts to the amount of money being spent as a whole in baseball this offseason.
Shockingly, it doesn't feel like it's over three hours long.View Entire Post ›
What started as Taylor Lumpkin taking her dog out one recent morning turned into much more. And her TikToks about the experience have racked up millions of views.
One of the two men arrested in connection with the FAMU mass shooting told police the incident is connected to feuding northside and southside gangs.
The writer-director opens up about Rocket’s origin story, "Swole Groot," and saying goodbye to his favorite band of space weirdos.