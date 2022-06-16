Avation (LON:AVAP) shareholders have endured a 70% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 21% in the last month. Meanwhile over the last three years the stock has dropped hard. Regrettably, the share price slid 70% in that period. So it is really good to see an improvement. While many would remain nervous, there could be further gains if the business can put its best foot forward.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Because Avation made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last three years Avation saw its revenue shrink by 0.2% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. The share price fall of 19% (per year, over three years) is a stern reminder that money-losing companies are expected to grow revenue. This business clearly needs to grow revenues if it is to perform as investors hope. There's no more than a snowball's chance in hell that share price will head back to its old highs, in the short term.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Balance sheet strength is crucial.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Avation shareholders are down 20% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 4.3%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 10% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Avation is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

