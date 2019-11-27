Should Avation PLC’s (LON:AVAP) Weak Investment Returns Worry You?

Today we are going to look at Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Avation:

0.051 = US$67m ÷ (US$1.4b - US$89m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Avation has an ROCE of 5.1%.

Is Avation's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see Avation's ROCE is meaningfully below the Trade Distributors industry average of 13%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Separate from how Avation stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

You can see in the image below how Avation's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

LSE:AVAP Past Revenue and Net Income, November 27th 2019

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Avation.

How Avation's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Avation has total liabilities of US$89m and total assets of US$1.4b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 6.4% of its total assets. With low levels of current liabilities, at least Avation's mediocre ROCE is not unduly boosted.

Our Take On Avation's ROCE

Based on this information, Avation appears to be a mediocre business. Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Avation. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.