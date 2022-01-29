Avaya Holdings (NYSE:AVYA) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Avaya Holdings (NYSE:AVYA) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Avaya Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.052 = US$253m ÷ (US$6.0b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Avaya Holdings has an ROCE of 5.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Software industry average of 11%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Avaya Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Avaya Holdings.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Avaya Holdings, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last four years, returns on capital have decreased to 5.2% from 8.8% four years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a related note, Avaya Holdings has decreased its current liabilities to 18% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

Our Take On Avaya Holdings' ROCE

In summary, Avaya Holdings is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And with the stock having returned a mere 0.9% in the last three years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

Avaya Holdings does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are potentially serious...

