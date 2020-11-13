Avcorp announces 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Avcorp Industries Inc. (TSX: AVP) (the "Company", "Avcorp" or the "Avcorp Group") today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. All amounts are in Canadian currency unless otherwise stated.
2020 Third Quarter Highlights
Key financial results include:
Third quarter 2020 revenue was $33,769,000 compared to $37,437,000 in 2019. 2020 revenue decreased by $3,668,000 because of lower deliveries caused by lower customer requirements due to the novel Coronavirus ("COVID-19") and 737 MAX grounding.
Third quarter 2020 defense program related revenue was $20,848,000 compared to $13,737,000 in 2019, a strong growth of $7,111,000.
Third quarter 2020 net loss was $1,263,000 compared to net loss of $7,511,000 in 2019. Net loss improved in comparison to 2019 due to higher gross profit, savings in administrative and general expenses and the receipts of government support.
Third quarter 2020 foreign exchange gain was $712,000 (September 30, 2019: $171,000 loss). The Canadian dollar strengthened against the US dollar resulting in a gain predominately from the translation of the Company's US dollar denominated Bank indebtedness and Term debt.
Third quarter 2020 cash flows from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital was $2,021,000 (September 30, 2019: cash outflow of $3,509,000). Third quarter 2020 cash flows from operating activities increased by $4,104,000 relative to 2019, after the cash receipts from Canada Emergency Wage Subsidies and other government grants of $1,426,000 have been removed.
Third quarter 2020, the Company repaid $4,744,000 of bank indebtedness (September 30, 2019: Nil) and paid trade payables down to $11,829,000 (December 31, 2019: $23,201,000).
BAE Systems awarded the Company a contract for the assembly of the F-35 Carrier Variant Outboard Wing. The total awards are approximately $87 million extending Avcorp's current long-term contract with BAE systems into 2022.
In July 2020, the Company received an additional Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy of $1,231,000.
Highlights Subsequent to Quarter-End
On October 30, 2020, the Company entered into an amendment to its existing operating credit facility with a Canadian Chartered Bank whereby the maximum availability under the Loan agreement cannot exceed USD $68,000,000 less USD $1,000,000 until December 31, 2020 and thereafter less USD $2,300,000 providing additional liquidity.
In October and November 2020, the Company received an additional Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy of $1,077,000.
Review of 2020 Third Quarter Results
For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the Avcorp Group recorded losses from operations totaling $326,000 from $33,769,000 revenue, as compared to losses from operations totaling $5,164,000 from $37,437,000 revenue from the same quarter in the previous year. The third quarter 2020 operating loss decreased in comparison to 2019 by $3,721,000 after the removal of the onerous contracts provision of $Nil (September 30, 2019: $408,000 income), and government grants of $1,525,000 in 2020. The decrease in operating loss is due to continued operational improvement, cost reduction initiatives and the change in program revenue mix.
During the quarter ended September 30, 2020, cash flows from operating activities, excluding the impact of changes in non–cash working capital and $1,426,000 of Canada Emergency Wage and other government subsidies, provided $595,000 of cash as compared to utilization of $3,509,000 during the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
As at September 30, 2020, the Company had $6,606,000 cash on hand (December 31, 2019: $4,316,000) and had utilized $82,808,000 of its operating line of credit (December 31, 2019: $84,661,000). The Company has a working capital deficit of $92,484,000 as at September 30, 2020, compared with $71,561,000 deficit as at December 31, 2019. Working capital surplus/deficit is defined as the difference between current assets and current liabilities. The Company's accounts receivable, contract assets, and inventories net of accounts payable, amount to a $20,546,000 surplus as at September 30, 2020 (December 31, 2019: $18,542,000 surplus). The Company's accumulated deficit as at September 30, 2020 is $155,465,000 (December 31, 2019: $142,194,000).
About Avcorp
The Avcorp Group designs and builds major airframe structures for some of the world's leading aircraft companies, including BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Lockheed Martin and Subaru Corporation. The Avcorp Group has more than 60 years of experience, over 550 skilled employees and 636,000 square feet of facilities. Avcorp Structures & Integration located in Delta British Columbia, Canada is dedicated to metallic and composite aerostructures assembly and integration; Avcorp Engineered Composites located in Burlington Ontario, Canada is dedicated to design and manufacture of composite aerostructures, and Avcorp Composite Fabrication located in Gardena California, USA has advanced composite aerostructures fabrication capabilities for composite aerostructures. The Avcorp Group offers integrated composite and metallic aircraft structures to aircraft manufacturers, a distinct advantage in the pursuit of contracts for new aircraft designs, which require lower-cost, light–weight, strong, reliable structures. Comtek Advanced Structures Ltd., at our Burlington, Ontario, Canada location also provides aircraft operators with aircraft structural component repair services for commercial aircraft.
Avcorp Composite Fabrication Inc. is wholly owned by Avcorp US Holdings Inc. Both companies are incorporated in the State of Delaware, USA, and are wholly owned subsidiaries of Avcorp Industries Inc.
Comtek Advanced Structures Ltd., incorporated in the Province of Ontario, Canada, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Avcorp Industries Inc.
Avcorp Industries Inc. is a federally incorporated reporting company in Canada and traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:AVP).
AMANDEEP KALER
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AVCORP GROUP
Forward-Looking Statements
This release should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited financial statements contained in the Company's Annual Report, and with the quarterly financial statements and accompanying notes filed with Sedar (www.sedar.com).
Certain statements in this release and other oral and written statements made by the Company from time to time are forward-looking statements, including those that discuss strategies, goals, outlook or other non–historical matters; or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures. These forward–looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including the following: (a) changes in worldwide economic and political conditions that impact interest and foreign exchange rates; (b) the occurrence of work stoppages and strikes at key facilities of the Corporation or the Corporation's customers or suppliers; (c) government funding and program approvals affecting products being developed or sold under government programs; (d) cost and delivery performance under various program and development contracts; (e) the adequacy of cost estimates for various customer care programs including servicing warranties; (f) the ability to control costs and successful implementation of various cost reduction programs; (g) the timing of certifications of new aircraft products; (h) the occurrence of downturns in customer markets to which the Corporation products are sold or supplied or where the Corporation offers financing; (i) changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellation of orders; (j) the Corporation's ability to offset, through cost reductions, raw material price increases and pricing pressure brought by original equipment manufacturer customers; (k) the availability and cost of insurance; (l) the Corporation's ability to maintain portfolio credit quality; (m) the Corporation's access to debt financing at competitive rates; (n) uncertainty in estimating contingent liabilities and establishing reserves tailored to address such contingencies; and (o) integration of newly acquired operations and associated expenses may adversely affect profitability.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$6,606
$4,316
Accounts receivable
17,032
17,625
Contract assets
19,714
26,162
Inventories
11,569
12,933
Prepayments and other assets
2,992
2,136
57,913
63,172
Non-current assets
Prepayments and other assets
3,012
2,738
Development costs
16,074
14,075
Property, plant and equipment
42,718
46,328
Intangibles
984
1,827
Total assets
120,701
128,140
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Bank indebtedness
83,213
85,470
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
27,769
38,178
Current portion of term debt
16,515
2,768
Contract liability
8,246
2,036
Guarantee fee
7,778
-
Customer advance
6,193
6,030
Deferred government grant
392
-
Onerous contract provision
291
251
150,397
134,733
Non-current liabilities
Term debt
24,801
26,848
Contract liability
3,020
4,757
Deferred government grant
229
-
Onerous contract provision
91
-
Guarantee fee
-
5,277
178,538
171,615
(Deficiency) Equity
Capital stock
86,219
86,219
Contributed surplus
5,470
5,446
Accumulated other comprehensive income
5,939
7,054
Accumulated deficit
(155,465)
(142,194)
(57,837)
(43,475)
Total liabilities and deficiency
120,701
128,140
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts)
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues
$33,769
$37,437
$106,220
$126,461
Cost of sales
31,209
36,843
103,144
120,728
Gross profit
2,560
594
3,076
5,733
Administrative and general expenses
4,218
5,568
12,590
16,119
Office equipment depreciation
193
190
588
579
Net gain on claims
-
-
-
(17,955)
Government grants
(1,525)
-
(3,996)
-
Operating (loss) income
(326)
(5,164)
(6,106)
6,990
Finance costs – net
1,649
2,140
6,346
5,937
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(712)
171
732
(588)
Net loss on sale of equipment
-
36
87
111
(Loss) income before income tax
(1,263)
(7,511)
(13,271)
1,530
Income tax expense
-
-
-
-
(Loss) income for the period
(1,263)
(7,511)
(13,271)
1,530
Other comprehensive gain (loss)
977
(349)
(1,115)
1,046
Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period
(286)
(7,860)
(14,386)
2,576
(Loss) income per share:
Basic (loss) income per common share
(0.00)
(0.02)
(0.04)
0.00
Diluted (loss) income per common share
(0.00)
(0.02)
(0.04)
0.00
Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding (000's)
368,118
368,118
368,118
368,118
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (000's)
368,118
368,118
368,118
369,308
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Net (loss) income for the period
$(1,263)
$(7,511)
$(13,271)
$1,530
Adjustment for items not affecting cash:
Interest expense
1,781
2,137
6,743
5,928
Depreciation
2,047
1,891
6,321
5,716
Development cost amortization
771
279
1,169
1,183
Intangible assets amortization
297
295
906
890
Non-cash financing cost accretion
3
3
8
9
Provision for onerous contracts
-
(408)
120
(1,510)
Provision for doubtful accounts
(76)
-
(326)
(555)
Provision for obsolete inventory
(380)
(535)
(434)
(1,508)
Stock based compensation
8
17
24
58
Net claim settlement
-
8
-
(1,512)
Loss on disposal of equipment
-
36
87
111
Unrealized foreign exchange
(933)
279
669
(730)
Fair value difference on below market rate term debt
(99)
-
(166)
-
Loss on loan modification amortization
(135)
-
(405)
-
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities before changes
2,021
(3,509)
1,445
9,610
Changes in non-cash working capital
Accounts receivable
324
9,577
1,808
8,247
Contract assets
4,343
(2,242)
6,565
440
Inventories
16
21
1,918
4,498
Prepayments and other assets
(2,291)
359
(1,593)
2,203
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(1,543)
1,908
(10,703)
(1,889)
Contract liability
2,856
87
4,272
(4,391)
Net cash from operating activities
5,726
6,201
3,712
18,718
Cash flows (used in) investing activities
Proceeds from sale of equipment
-
66
34
66
Purchase of equipment
(884)
(406)
(1,579)
(893)
Payments relating to development costs and tooling
(780)
(1,181)
(3,166)
(3,007)
Initial lease payments and other direct costs incurred
-
-
(31)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,664)
(1,521)
(4,742)
(3,834)
Cash flows (used in) from financing activities
Proceeds from bank indebtedness
-
5,539
653
15,555
Repayment of bank indebtedness
(4,744)
-
(4,744)
(17,912)
Payment of interest
(876)
(1,252)
(3,272)
(3,739)
Proceeds from term debt
-
352
12,553
868
Repayment of term debt
(628)
(567)
(1,880)
(2,023)
Net cash (used in) from financing activities
(6,248)
4,072
3,310
(7,251)
Net (decrease) increase in cash
(2,186)
8,752
2,280
7,633
Net foreign exchange difference
(22)
-
10
(16)
Cash - Beginning of the period
8,814
916
4,316
2,051
Cash - End of the period
6,606
9,668
6,606
9,668
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)
Capital Stock
Number of
Amount
Contributed
Accumulated
Accumulated
Total
Balance at December 31, 2018
368,118,620
86,219
5,370
(132,878)
5,145
(36,144)
Stock-based compensation
-
-
58
-
-
58
Unrealized currency loss on translation for the period
-
-
-
-
1,044
1,044
Net income for the period
-
-
-
1,530
-
1,530
Balance at September 30, 2019
368,118,620
86,219
5,428
(131,348)
6,189
(33,512)
Balance at December 31, 2019
368,118,620
86,219
5,446
(142,194)
7,054
(43,475)
Stock-based compensation
-
-
24
-
-
24
Unrealized currency gain on
-
-
-
-
(1,115)
(1,115)
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(13,271)
-
(13,271)
Balance at September 30, 2020
368,118,620
86,219
5,470
(155,465)
5,939
(57,837)
