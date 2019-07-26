Avcorp Industries (TSE:AVP) Debt But No Earnings

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Avcorp Industries Inc. (TSE:AVP) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Avcorp Industries's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Avcorp Industries had CA$79.9m in debt in March 2019; about the same as the year before. However, it does have CA$2.41m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about CA$77.5m.

How Strong Is Avcorp Industries's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Avcorp Industries had liabilities of CA$130.9m due within 12 months, and liabilities of CA$28.8m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CA$2.41m as well as receivables valued at CA$47.3m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling CA$110.0m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the CA$22.1m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt After all, Avcorp Industries would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Avcorp Industries's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Over 12 months, Avcorp Industries reported revenue of CA$170m, which is a gain of 10%. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Avcorp Industries had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), over the last year. Its EBIT loss was a whopping CA$9.2m. If you consider the significant liabilities mentioned above, we are extremely wary of this investment. Of course, it may be able to improve its situation with a bit of luck and good execution. But on the bright side the company actually produced a statutory profit of CA$40m and free cash flow of CA$10m. So one might argue that there's still a chance it can get things on the right track. For riskier companies like Avcorp Industries I always like to keep an eye on whether insiders are buying or selling. So click here if you want to find out for yourself.

