Ave Maria man, 42, dies days after crashing into water-filled canal, FHP says

A 42-year-old Ave Maria man has died days after he crashed into a water-filled canal and submerged.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said he died Tuesday at Physicians Regional Hospital, in Naples.

The wreck happened shortly past noon Sunday along Camp Keais Road, near Ranch 1 Road, in Corkscrew, according to a Florida Highway Patrol incident report.

Troopers said the driver lost control of his car and entered the west grass shoulder before submerging.

This is the second wreck near Camp Keais Road in the last two weeks. Two drivers died in a Jan. 21 head-on collision on Immokalee Road, west of Camp Keais Road.

