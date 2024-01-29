Ave Maria man critical after single-car crash, rescued from Corkscrew canal, troopers say

A 42-year-old Ave Maria man suffered critical injuries after he was involved in a single-car crash, authorities say.

The wreck happened shortly past midnight Sunday along Camp Keais Road, near Ranch 1 Road, in Corkscrew, according to a Florida Highway Patrol incident report.

Troopers said the driver lost control of his car and entered the west grass shoulder before submerging in a water-filled canal.

Troopers said the driver was taken to an area hospital. This is the second wreck along Camp Keais Road in the last week.

