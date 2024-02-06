Avelo Airlines announces nonstop service from Concord to Connecticut

On Tuesday, Avelo Airlines announced an exclusive nonstop service between an airport in Concord and an airport in southern Connecticut.

For the first time, passengers will be able to travel between Concord-Padgett Regional Airport and Tweed-New Haven Airport.

“We are thrilled to welcome Avelo to Concord and offer convenient new non-stop travel options to the greater New York and New England regions for our residents. Just like our racing roots, we’re a fast-growing city with an abundance of unforgettable entertainment, shopping, dining, and recreation experiences. Visitors are sure to fall in love with our region, and with Avelo’s low rates, they never have to miss out on the year-round opportunities in Concord and the Charlotte-metro region,” City of Concord Mayor Bill Dusch said.

ALSO READ: Quick flight to local airport turns into all-day travel nightmare

The airline said it will offer this route on Thursdays and Saturdays starting on May 2.

Low one-way fares will start at $62. Reservations can be made at AveloAir.com.

VIDEO: Quick flight to local airport turns into all-day travel nightmare