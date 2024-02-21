Avelo Airlines announces third route from Salem Airport: What to know

Avelo Airlines will add flights to the Bay Area from Salem starting in May.

Four months after commercial air service was relaunched at Salem Airport, Avelo Airlines is adding a third destination from Oregon's capital city.

Starting May 3, people can fly from Salem to the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport, which serves the Bay Area and Sonoma wine country region.

Starting one-way fares were listed at $62.

The airport currently has routes through Avelo Airlines to Las Vegas and the Los Angeles area.

After a nearly 15-year absence, commercial air service returned to Salem Airport in October.

Avelo officials said when the airline began offering flights in Salem more destinations could be added in 2024.

Avelo Airlines is an ultra-low-cost carrier headquartered in Houston. It currently serves 45 destinations in 24 states, including the Eugene Airport.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Avelo Airlines adds flight between Sonoma County and Salem