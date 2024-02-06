Avelo Airlines coming to McGhee Tyson with a new East Coast destination

There's a new airline in town.

Avelo Airlines will be the sixth airline to offer flights at McGhee Tyson Airport, breaking into the Knoxville market with new nonstop service to New Haven, Connecticut.

Starting May 9, Avelo will fly Thursdays and Sundays from McGhee Tyson to Tweed-New Haven Airport on Boeing Next-Generation 737 planes. Introductory low one-way fares will start at $62, according to a press release.

This route connects Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the picturesque towns of New England, two major tourist destinations in the U.S.

The arrival of another airline is a testament to the growth of Knoxville and record passenger traffic at the airport. In 2023, the Knoxville airport served 2.81 million passengers, the most in its 86-year history.

Other airlines offering flights from Knoxville are Allegiant, American, Delta, Frontier and United. Together, the six airlines now offer flights to 28 destinations.

After a year with 10 consecutive months of record passenger traffic, the successful recruitment of another airline could mean fewer Knoxville passengers drive to Nashville or Atlanta to catch a flight, a key to attracting even more flight and airline options.

The announcement was made the morning of Feb. 6 at the airport terminal building, and it's not the only kind of growth coming to McGhee Tyson.

Avelo connecting Knoxville to New Haven, Connecticut

Tweed-New Haven Airport is located on Connecticut's coast and is a gateway to the 15 towns that make up Greater New Haven.

New Haven is the second-largest city in Connecticut and home to Yale University.

It also makes visiting the wider New England and New York regions easier.

Knoxville airport parking is changing

Beginning this year, the airport will expand its parking and terminal building for the next phase of its life as a bustling regional aviation hub.

On Feb. 5, the airport closed its long-term surface parking lot to prepare for the construction of a $180 million parking garage, expected to open in 2026. Once the garage is complete, the airport will embark on a terminal expansion, adding six gates by 2029.

The airport will consider tearing down its current parking garage in the early 2030s, Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority President Patrick Wilson told Knox News in December.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Daniel Dassow is a growth and development reporter focused on technology and energy. Phone 423-637-0878. Email daniel.dassow@knoxnews.com.

Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville airport adding Avelo Airlines flights to McGhee Tyson