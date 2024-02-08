Avelo Airlines launches nonstop service connecting Okaloosa County to New York Metro

DESTIN — Avelo Airlines announced Tuesday that non-stop service between Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) and Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) will begin twice a week starting May 17.

Here is what we know.

What is Avelo?

Founded as Casino Express Airlines in 1987, the now-rebranded Avelo Airlines began operation in 2021 as an ultra-low-cost carrier that offers prices similar to other airlines like Spirit, Allegiant and Frontier. Since 2021, Avelo has serviced more than four million customers on 30,000 flights.

"We’re excited to introduce Destin-area travelers to Avelo’s low fares, travel-friendly convenience and industry-leading reliability. Getting to Southern Connecticut and everything the greater New England and New York regions have to offer will now be easier than ever," Andrew Levy, Avelo Airlines chairman and CEO, said in a news release. "This exclusive nonstop service will also make discovering Florida’s majestic Emerald Coast a fast and seamless journey for Connecticut visitors.”

For Avelo, VPS would be the seventh airport in Florida to receive full-time service from the carrier. VPS joins 46 other destinations in 23 states and Puerto Rico.

The route

With an inaugural flight taking off May 17, Avelo will provide non-stop, year-round service connecting Okaloosa County to Southern Connecticut with the aim to connect travelers to the New York metropolitan area and New England region.

"We welcome Avelo Airlines to Okaloosa County and our world class ‘DESTINation,'" Okaloosa County Chairman Paul Mixon said in a release. "We look forward to hosting guests from the New Haven Region and the opportunity to visit Elm City.”

The price

If booked by Feb. 13, one-way tickets on the flight will begin at $62 on dates ranging from May 17-21, before jumping to $79. All ticket prices do not include taxes or fees associated with any add-ons, such as assigned seats, priority boarding, checked or carry-on bags, pet fees or other add-ons.

According to Avelo's website, customers in the military who are active-duty or have permanent change of station orders can bring one carry-on bag and check two checked bags for free and will not be charged for excess, oversized or overweight bags.

