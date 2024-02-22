Avelo to launch direct flight from Flathead Valley to California wine country

Feb. 21—Area oenophiles can catch a direct flight to Northern California's wine country from Glacier Park International Airport beginning May 1.

Avelo Airlines, which began operating seasonal service from Flathead County to Los Angeles last year, expects to run back and forth to the Charles M. Schulz — Sonoma County Airport twice weekly. Introductory one-way fares will start at $78, according to airline officials, though additional fees may apply.

"We have been very encouraged by the positive reception Avelo has received in Kalispell and are excited to add this second popular California destination from [Glacier Park International Airport]," said Avelo Airlines CEO Andrew Levy in a statement this week. "This new route will also make getting from the Bay Area and Sonoma County to Kalispell a faster and smoother experience."

Located in Santa Rosa, California, the Charles M. Schulz — Sonoma County Airport is within drivable distance from Sacramento and San Francisco.

The route will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays, airline officials said. The company expects to service it with Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.

Glacier Park International Airport Director Rob Ratkowski described the route as giving Montanans ever more options to explore the country.

"Avelo's commitment to providing affordable and convenient options aligns well with our vision of making air travel accessible to the Flathead Valley," he said in a statement.

Avelo Airlines serves 48 destinations across the U.S. with a fleet of 16 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.