Avenal PD names employees of the year

Mar. 4—AVENAL — Sergeant Gabriela Rivera and Senior Officer Stryd were named the Avenal Police Department's Employee(s) of the Year for 2020 according to a post on its Facebook account Thursday.

Both of these individuals have worked exceptionally hard to keep our communities safe, not only during the 2020 year, but since they started with us in 2015," the post read.

Rivera has developed an expertise and passion investigating child sexual assault cases. During the year, one of her suspects earned a prison sentence of 191 years after being found guilty in a jury trial, according to the post. On a proactive note, Rivera organized a sting operation, Operation Trick or Treat, which resulted in five arrests of adults attempting to have sex with a minor decoy, according to authorities.

Stryd used his street narcotic investigative expertise to arrest several suspects for possession of ounces of methamphetamine for sale, according to the post. The large street-level seizures made a significant impact in the drug sales and drug usage in Avenal, according to the post. Stryd is also the department's K9 handler and has utilized his K9 partner in several searches that resulted in the seizure of drugs as well two felony suspect apprehensions during 2020.