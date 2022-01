The Guardian

It was a terrible seven days, with major developments in investigations of his election lies and the Capitol riot reaching into his inner circle‘House of Trump is crumbling’: why the legal net is tightening The Department of Justice investigation into the deadly Capitol attack harbors the most legal peril for Donald Trump. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images The last time Donald Trump heard such hammer blows, they were from renovations at Mar-a-Lago that displeased the former president. But