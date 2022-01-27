Avenatti trial - live: Stormy Daniels talks Trump in Cohen interview as ex-lawyer aims to cross-examine her

(AP)

Stormy Daniels is set to take the stand in Manhattan court in Thursday’s hearings for the Michael Avenatti trial, after prosecutors sought to block her former lawyer Michael Avenatti from questioning her on “irrelevant” matters.

Instead California attorney Sean Ernesto Macias, a witness for the prosecution who says he has known Ms Daniels for several years, testified on Wednesday.

He broke the post-lunch lull and gave colourful testimony, drawing laughter in the Manhattan courtroom. He said Avenatti jumped at the chance to represent the porn star in 2018, offering to do so for a dollar.

Avenatti took over representation of himself from his legal team on Tuesday, saying it is “the best chance at winning” the case. The California lawyer is accused of stealing $300,000 of the money Ms Daniels was owed for her autobiography. He is charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Avenatti became well known nationally in 2018 as he represented Ms Daniels in lawsuits against Donald Trump. He was briefly something of a hero for many anti-Trumpers, but come 2020 he began a spectacular fall from grace that saw him sentenced to jail for trying to extort Nike out of millions of dollars.

13:47 , Harriet Sinclair

Michael Avenatti has submitted a document to Judge Jesse Furman arguing in support of examining witnesses Stephanie Clifford (known as Stormy Daniels) and Luke Janklow.

His document comes after Daniels submitted documents arguing she should not be questioned about “irrelevant” topics, such as her financial statements and back taxes.

Read Avenatti’s submission in full here.

Stormy Daniels: 'I hope Trump sees a doctor'

13:00 , Andrew Naughtie

In the interview Michael Cohen has shared on his podcast today, Ms Daniels discussed her thoughts on Trump running for re-election in 2024.

“He’s a monster,” she said. “He’ll do and say anything...I will say that I hate to cut him any slack whatsoever, it pains me, but the conversations I had with him back in 2006 are very different than listening to him speak today. I really hope that he sees a doctor. He was obnoxious and an asshole and all those things, but the conversations at least were complete sentences and actual words. It seems he’s losing some of his faculties.”

The exchange starts at around 55 minutes in.

The book at the centre of the Avenatti-Daniels case

12:36 , Andrew Naughtie

The court proceedings now underway revolve around Avenatti’s alleged theft of some $300,000 in money Ms Daniels was due for her 2018 book Full Disclosure, which told the story of how she ended up in the middle of the Trump story.

Here’s our deep dive into the book from when it was first released:

Michael Cohen shares podcast interview with Stormy Daniels

12:00 , Andrew Naughtie

Michael Cohen, the former Trump attorney who facilitated the payment of $130,000 to Stormy Daniels after her affair with Donald Trump, has previously interviewed Ms Daniels on his podcast, Mea Culpa. He and Avenatti share a bitter personal enmity, and he later made peace with Ms Daniels as she pursued justice against the former president and her own former lawyer.

As Ms Daniels prepares to testify in the Avenatti trial, Mr Cohen has shared a new conversation with her in which they discuss the accusations against Avenatti, the country’s “post-traumatic Trump disorder”, and Ms Daniels’s diagnosis of the state of politics today.

Listen below...

Up and available for your enjoyment…my ⁦@MeaCulpaPodcast⁩ conversation with guest ⁦@StormyDaniels⁩ as we discuss the theft of her book royalty by #BastaBitch ⁦@MichaelAvenatti⁩. Be a part of the conversation. Subscribe, listen and rate! https://t.co/AIxuIYyYHb — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) January 27, 2022

Catch up: How Stormy Daniels and Michael Avenatti fell out

11:19 , Andrew Naughtie

Ms Daniels’s relationship with her sometime lawyer seemed as strong as anything in the heady days of 2018, when they arrived at a Manhattan court hearing about raids on the home of ex-Trump laywer Michael Cohen. But since then, things have deteriorated to an incredible low – and not just because of Avenatti’s various legal catastrophes.

Read up on the saga here:

Why is Avenatti representing himself?

10:40 , Andrew Naughtie

While he is a lawyer, Avenatti’s decision to fire his own defence team is both unusual and risky. He initially asked to defend himself during a court session on Tuesday, but was told to sit down, the judge saying “I’m not going to waste the jury’s time.”

He advised the disbarred Avenatti to stick with his “exceptionally good lawyers”, but the defendant stuck to his guns.

Read more:

Anti-Trump lawyer Michael Avenatti’s feud with Stormy Daniels goes to trial: What happened?

10:00 , Shweta Sharma

The relationship between Stormy Daniels and Michael Avenatti seemed to be solid in the spring of 2018 when they appeared outside a Manhattan court hearing concerning raids at the home and office of Michael Cohen, Mr Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer.

Mr Avenatti started considering running for president after becoming popular as an outspoken critic of Mr Trump on cable news.

Read the full report here:

What is Avenatti’s $94m case against the US

09:30 , Shweta Sharma

Along with the trial now underway in New York, Michael Avenatti is fighting a very different legal battle: a lawsuit he’s brought against the US government over his treatement in jail.

Mr Avenatti is suing the government for $94m, claiming $1m in compensation for each day he says he was held in 24-hour solitary confinement or lockdown. According to his lawyers, he was treated very differently from other prisoners and was only allowed one book to read: Donald Trump’s Art of the Deal.

Jade Bremner has the story:

Sean Macias said Avenatti wanted to represent porn star for a dollar

09:02 , Shweta Sharma

Michael Avenatti jumped at the chance to represent porn star Stormy Daniels in 2018, saying he’d do it for a dollar, another California attorney testified Wednesday at Avenatti’s criminal trial.

The testimony by the lawyer, Sean Ernesto Macias, was expected to set the stage for Daniels to take the witness stand on Thursday at Avenatti’s criminal trial.

Read full report below:

Avenatti files motion to examine Luke Janklow and Stormy Daniels

08:51 , Shweta Sharma

Michael Avenatti filed a quantum meruit argument on Thursday night against his limits on examining Daniels and agent Luke Janklow, the president and managing director at Janklow & Nesbit Associates, a literary agency that represented Daniels.

The letter cites case law, saying its purpose is “the law’s disgust for unjust enrichment” and says it supports his argument.

Re: Avenatti’s quantum meruit argument against limits on his cross of Stormy and his ability to recall Janklow, he filed this letter tonight that cites case law saying its purpose is “the law’s disgust for unjust enrichment” and says it supports his argument. pic.twitter.com/7oEwc5DNnE — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 27, 2022

Stormy Daniels' testimony was postposed to stop 'irrelevant' evidence

08:29 , Shweta Sharma

Stormy Daniels was due to take the stand on Wednesday and the former lawyer Michael Avenatti was to cross-examine her himself.

But Daniels’ testimony was postponed due to “irrelevant” evidence after prosecution presented a motion to deny certain evidence from Avenatti’s questioning.

“The Government respectfully submits this letter to request that the Court preclude certain Defense Exhibits and cross-examination of Stephanie Clifford, a/k/a ‘Stormy Daniels,’ on particular topics because they are irrelevant and their probative value is substantially outweighed by a danger of unfair prejudice,” the prosecution wrote in a letter to the judge.

The evidence would include the porn star’s financial statements, checks and payment of back taxes.

Witness says Avenatti ‘wanted to go big’ on Daniels’ encounter with Trump

07:42 , Shweta Sharma

Giving a colourful testimony on Wednesday, Sean Ernesto Macias said Avenatti “wanted to go big” with an appearance on CBS’s “60 Minutes” over Daniels’ wish to go public about her sexual tryst with Donald Trump.

“He told her: ‘I’ll charge you a dollar,’” Macias recalled.

He referred to Avenatti as “handsome fellow with the shaved head”, but at one point said he “feels bad for him in a weird way”.

He said Avenatti gave him a Cartier watch in 2018 when prosecutor, Mathew Podolsky, asked Macias if Avenatti thanked him for introducing him to Daniels.

07:16 , Shweta Sharma

Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Michael Avenatti trial in Manhattan for Thursday, 27 January.