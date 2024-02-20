We will avenge Israel for missile attack on our innocent family, warn grieving Lebanese relatives

Members of the Civil Defence carry a coffin of one of the seven members of the Berjawi family killed in an IDF airstrike through the centre of Nabatieh - OLIVER MARSDEN FOR THE TELEGRAPH

Ali Debs, a commander from Hezbollah’s elite Redwan forces, had narrowly escaped the missile sent to kill him in his car just a week earlier when the bombs came raining down again.

Fired from Israeli fighter jets, they crashed into the residential building where he was in Nabatieh, killing him and two other Hezbollah fighters.

On the floor above him, Hussein Berjawi was hosting relatives for dinner. Seven were killed, the youngest aged seven.

It was the bloodiest day for civilians in Lebanon since the war began on Oct 8, when Hezbollah opened a “support front” for Hamas, forcing Israel to fight on two of its borders.

What’s more, the Israeli missile strikes were some of the deepest into Lebanon so far, about 22 miles from the border.

The attack was, ostensibly, revenge for an attack the night before on the northern Israeli town of Safed, which killed an Israeli soldier.

A neighbour of the Berjawi family stands outside the destroyed apartment targeted by an IDF strike in Nabatieh on Feb 15 - OLIVER MARSDEN FOR THE TELEGRAPH

But they also came as Israel has stepped up a campaign of targeted assassinations against Hezbollah and Hamas commanders inside Lebanon in recent weeks, with several drone strikes dragging the fight deep into Lebanese territory and far away from the front lines.

At the funeral last weekend, coffins holding the charred bodies of the family passed through a sea of mourners.

The crowd was stoic. The deaths had put them in war mode.

“War is coming,” Hassan Haidar, a relative of the family killed, said. “No matter what Nasrallah decides to do, Israel knows it will pay for this,” he said, referring to the Hezbollah leader. “We will protect the South at any cost.”

The family’s local mosque had overflowed before the public funeral, the silence broken only by wailing. The coffins were kept closed because of their mutilated bodies, as the community came to pray over them.

Strikes here, above the Litani river, are outside of the usual rules of engagements between the two sworn enemies. The scale of civilian deaths shocked and unnerved Lebanon.

“Labaika Jnoub!” people chanted as the coffins were laid in a public square in Nabatieh, a city that has overwhelming support for Hezbollah. We are here and ready to protect the south, they were vowing.

Lebanese analysts say the escalation is “controlled … for now” as Israel lacks international support for a major offensive in Lebanon. But drone strikes deep inside Lebanon have reignited fears, even among those convinced the conflict would not escalate.

Western diplomats said the deepening Israeli strikes are “testing” Hezbollah’s restraint.

As the US and France rush to find a diplomatic solution, Israel increasingly threatens to attack as deep as Beirut if an agreement cannot be reached, while Hezbollah reiterates there will be no agreement until Israel stops bombing Gaza.

Deescalation efforts are stuck in an existential standoff. While both have shown restraint and a lack of desire for an all-out war, they have also continued to up the ante. The margin for error is growing increasingly thin.

In Jdeidet Marjayoun, a Christian village nestled between the borders of Israel and Syria, life is at a standstill. Unlike the villages surrounding it, Hezbollah and its allies, locals said, have not brought weapons in to launch attacks and it so far remains unscathed from the daily clashes, but the village is on edge – just eight kilometres from the Israeli village Metula – it has seen the Israeli tanks roll in before.

Young women of the Amal Movement Scouts line up and carry the photo of Ghadeer Tarhini, one of the seven members of the Berjawi family killed - OLIVER MARSDEN FOR THE TELEGRAPH

“It’s not [Lebanon’s] war, we should not be included in this war,” said 47-year-old Chadi, a Christian, as he sat in his empty bakery on Friday. “What is happening in Gaza is horrific, but we should not be involved.” Still, he says, they have no control over what happens.

Some of the other heavily Christian villages in Marjayoun tried to set up roadblocks at the beginning of the war to stop Hezbollah and its allies from moving weapons in, he explained. They were quickly dismantled. “If they want to come here, they will come here. Who could stop them? Us? The army?” he laughed.

You would be hard-pressed to find someone in Lebanon who is not horrified by Israel’s war on Gaza, but the relationships between religions here in the predominantly Shia south the relationships are long and complex. For some people, opposition to Hezbollah’s involvement is stronger than not wanting to live through another conflict.

Lebanon was once a major base for the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) to launch attacks, causing several Israeli invasions that led to the birth of Hezbollah. In 1982, when Jdeidet Marjayoun was last invaded, Christian militias in Lebanon joined forces with Israel to expel the PLO, committing infamous massacres of Palestinian and Shia communities.

Now, in coordination with Hezbollah, for the first time in more than 20 years, Hamas and other Palestinian groups are launching attacks from Lebanon again.

The sound of incoming artillery thudded across the valley.

Strikes had hit five villages in Lebanon earlier in the day, an hour later Hezbollah would launch a series of strikes on various villages in northern Israel. At this stage in the conflict, it represented somewhat of a slow day.

There’s a black-and-white divide in the predominantly Shia south, one local said, either people are desperate to fight Israel or desperate for it not to escalate any further.

Members the Amal Movement and the Civil Defence carry a coffin of one of the seven members of the Berjawi family - OLIVER MARSDEN FOR THE TELEGRAPH

Unlike on the other side of the border, for Lebanese civilians, there are no aid raid sirens, no sophisticated air defence system, and no bunkers.

“You would be eaten by a drone within 90 seconds,” a local journalist warned as we tried to move a couple of miles toward one of the Marjayoun villages that had been hit in recent days.

Like many, Chadi, a retiree of Lebanon’s intelligence service, could not afford to flee to Beirut or safer areas outside of Hezbollah control if he wanted to. The depth of Lebanon’s four-year-long economic crisis has slashed his pension to $140 per month.

The problems lie deeper and are a cause of concern for Lebanese security: the weak Lebanese state, which has neither an empowered cabinet nor president, is itself as cash-strapped as most of its civilians. It is woefully ill-prepared to be host to a major war.

The head of a civil defence unit in Marjayoun, Anis Abla, despaired at their lack of resources. His men have been constantly tackling white phosphorus fires wearing “at best” the N-95 masks that everyone wore during Covid.

UN peacekeepers donated gas masks but with the Lebanese government refusing to allocate any more cash, they could not afford new filters. They have only been able to use them once.

On Instagram, citizens crowdfund medical kits to donate to the teams operating on the front lines. The list of their most needed items included scissors, tourniquets and oxygen masks.

As Nasrallah finished his speech, vowing “blood for blood” on Friday, back in Nabatieh his ardent supporters said to forget fear, they would welcome the war on their doorstep.

“Fear? There would be nothing better than to die a martyr,” 17-year-old Ali said, highlighting the problem at the heart of Israel’s conflicts with its enemies: ideologies cannot be bombed out of existence. Every round of violence is generating thousands more vulnerable and angry martyrs in waiting.

Nowhere was that more clear than in the family home of the seven-year-old and his mother, who were killed in the Nabatieh strike.

Gripping a picture of Zainab, the mother, a teenage boy’s legs buckled as the coffins were brought out of the home for burial. His jaw locked open, his scream silent as hundreds of people at her azza – a pre-burial ritual at the family home where people pay their respects – wailed their goodbyes. “Death to Israel,” he managed to scream, his body convulsing as he sobbed.

