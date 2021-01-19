'Avengers: Endgame' almost had a 'WandaVision' end-credits tease, says Paul Bettany

Jason Guerrasio
avengers endgame disney
Paul Bettany as Vision in "Avengers: Infinity War." Disney/Marvel Studios

  • Paul Bettany, who plays Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, told Elizabeth Olsen on IMDb's "Ask Each Other Anything," that a planned "WandaVision" tease was in the end credits of "Avengers: Endgame."

  • He said it involved Wanda Maximoff, who Olsen plays, opening "a sort of body bag drawer and there was the Vision."

  • However, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige informed Bettany before the movie came out that the scene was being taken out.

  • "I was like, 'Ugh!' Because I really wanted that profit participation," Bettany said.

If things went Paul Bettany's way we would have known Vision was coming back to the MCU much sooner, and the actor would have a bit more money in his pocket.

Bettany revealed to Elizabeth Olsen on IMDb's "Ask Each Other Anything" that there was an end-credits scene made up for "Avengers: Endgame" that would have teased the Disney Plus series "WandaVision."

Bettany told Olsen that in the scene, her Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch character "opened a sort of body bag drawer and there was the Vision."

However, Bettany learned from Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige that they weren't going forward with the scene in the end credits.

"Kevin talked to me and said, 'I've got to pull the shot,'" Bettany said. "I was like, 'Ugh!' Because I really wanted that profit participation."

"Avengers: Endgame" has gone on to become the biggest global box office earner of all time with over $2.7 billion. So, yes, Bettany would have received a nice check if he ended up in the movie. Even just the end-credits.

Before "WandaVision," which follows the relationship of Wanda Maximoff and Vision through the guise of different eras of memorable TV shows from the past, Vision died in "Avengers: Infinity War" twice: once when Wanda took the Mind stone out of him and a second time when Thanos reverses time to take it out of Vision himself.

wandavision wanda vision
"WandaVision." Marvel Studios

Once the end-credits scene was scrapped, Bettany figured his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was over. But the actor told Olsen on "Ask Each Other Anything" that then he got a call to meet with Feige.

"When the boss calls you up and your contract's over and he's called you into the office, you kind of know exactly what that's about," Bettany said. "And I thought I was gonna get kicked off the case."

"I went in and I didn't want anybody to feel uncomfortable," Bettany continued, "So I said, 'Look it's been a great run and I love you guys and no hard feelings.' And they went, 'Wait are you quitting?' And I went, 'No, aren't you firing me?' And they went, 'No.' And I went, 'Oh yeah, I'm in.'"

What he then learned was that he would be part of the MCU's first-ever TV series on Disney Plus.

But is Vision really still alive (he is just an A.I., it is possible) or is "WandaVision" delving into something deeper inside Wanda?

Insider's Kirsten Acuna believes it's the latter.

"Instead of accepting and processing the loss of Vision in 'Infinity War,' Wanda is living out her own perfect 'what if' scenario with Vision that was ripped away from her before she could have it," she writes in her explanation of what's going on in the show so far.

We'll keep watching to see if she's right.

New episodes of "WandaVision" go on Disney Plus every Friday.

