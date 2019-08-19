Avensia AB (publ) (STO:AVEN) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry

Today we'll evaluate Avensia AB (publ) (STO:AVEN) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Avensia:

0.39 = kr27m ÷ (kr145m - kr75m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Avensia has an ROCE of 39%.

Is Avensia's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Avensia's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 15% average in the Software industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Avensia's ROCE is currently very good.

The image below shows how Avensia's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Avensia.

Do Avensia's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Avensia has total liabilities of kr75m and total assets of kr145m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 51% of its total assets. Avensia boasts an attractive ROCE, even after considering the boost from high current liabilities.

Our Take On Avensia's ROCE

In my book, this business could be worthy of further research. Avensia shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers .