Is Avensia AB (publ) (STO:AVEN) Potentially Undervalued?

Avensia AB (publ) (STO:AVEN), which is in the software business, and is based in Sweden, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the OM over the last few months, increasing to kr16.10 at one point, and dropping to the lows of kr13.25. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Avensia's current trading price of kr13.80 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Avensia’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Avensia?

Good news, investors! Avensia is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is SEK24.05, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Avensia’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Avensia look like?

OM:AVEN Past and Future Earnings, November 2nd 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Avensia’s earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since AVEN is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AVEN for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy AVEN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Avensia. You can find everything you need to know about Avensia in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Avensia, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

