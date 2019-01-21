Avensia AB (publ) (STO:AVEN) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed

Today we’ll look at Avensia AB (publ) (STO:AVEN) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Avensia:

0.44 = kr9.0m ÷ (kr85m – kr47m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Avensia has an ROCE of 44%.

Is Avensia’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Avensia’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 16% average in the Software industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Avensia’s ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

Avensia delivered an ROCE of 44%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. That implies the business has been improving.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Avensia.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Avensia’s ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Avensia has total liabilities of kr47m and total assets of kr85m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 55% of its total assets. Avensia boasts an attractive ROCE, even after considering the boost from high current liabilities.

Our Take On Avensia’s ROCE