Aventura Police officer facing kidnapping, aggravated assault charges in Broward

An Aventura Police officer is facing seven charges stemming from an incident in May in Pompano Beach.

Two people filed a complaint with Aventura Police on May 23 against an officer who they alleged misused his authority and made a false arrest three days earlier, Chief Michael M. Bentolila said in a news release Wednesday evening. The release did not name the officer.

WSVN-Ch. 7 and WTVJ- Ch. 6 identified him as David Esteban Delgado.

Aventura Police and the Broward Sheriff’s Office have not released any information about the incident last month in Broward County or their investigations.

Broward jail records show Delgado, 30, is currently held in the Main Jail on charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with intent to commit a felony, engaging in a criminal offense with a weapon and battery causing bodily harm.

Aventura Police said they began an Internal Affairs investigation once they received the complaint last month and suspended the officer with pay. The Sheriff’s Office’s Public Corruption Unit investigated the case, which led to the charges, Bentolila said.

The officer is now suspended without pay. The police department’s release said it would not provide further information until the Internal Affairs investigation is completed, and it has consulted with the Broward State Attorney’s Office.