Aventura police officer locked up on multiple kidnapping, assault charges, deputies say

An Aventura police officer was cuffed and sent to jail Wednesday on a slew of felony charges, including kidnapping, deputies said.

David Delgado, 29, is facing two counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of engaging in a criminal offense with a weapon and one count of battery.

Delgado was arrested by the Broward Sheriff’s Office and remains in jail as of Wednesday evening, pending his first arraignment hearing.

Details on what spawned the arrest are light. Apart from the charges, officials have not detailed the crime that Delgado is accused of committing.

Aventura police said one of its officers had a complaint filed against them on May 23 stemming from allegations of misuse of authority and false arrest during an incident on May 20. Two unidentified individuals filed the complaint.

An Internal Affairs Investigation was started and the officer was immediately suspended with pay.

The Broward Sheriff’s Public Corruptions Division then began investigating the incident as well, since it happened on their turf. It’s not clear where in the county the crime took place.

Based on their findings, sheriff’s deputies moved to charge the officer, Aventura police said.

As of Wednesday, the officer was suspended without pay.

This is a developing story and will be updated.