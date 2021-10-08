Aventura vet sentenced to 21 years in federal prison for sexually abusing dogs and having child porn

While serving as the medical director at Caring Hands Animal Hospital in Aventura, Prentiss K. Madden kept a dark secret.

Madden, 40, admitted to recording videos of himself sexually abusing dogs and sharing them online, along with possessing thousands of files depicting child pornography on his Dropbox account.

In July, Madden pleaded guilty to three counts of receipt of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography and one count of creation of an animal crush video.

He was sentenced Friday to more than 21 years in federal prison for making videos of himself having sex with dogs and for possessing and receiving images and videos of child pornography, prosecutors said.

The case began in May 2020 when law enforcement officers were tipped off about a Dropbox account user who had uploaded over 1,600 files containing suspected child pornography between June 2018 and February 2020, court records say. A federal search warrant of the account revealed another 1,000 files.

In February 2021, federal agents raided Madden’s apartment in Miami where he admitted to owning the account and several other devices that contained images and videos of child pornography and videos of him sexually abusing animals, according to court records. He shared the child pornography and bestiality files with others and talked about them in chats.

One video Madden recorded in 2018 shows him sexually abusing a dog with the video’s GPS coordinates showing it was recorded near the animal hospital where Madden worked, records say.

A year later, Madden had a conversation online about a photo that showed him abusing another dog, which he said he was watching while the animal “needed a home.”

Madden’s sentence will be followed by 25 years of supervised release, records show.