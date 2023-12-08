The Avenue Viera is getting three new tenants including fashion and food options

The Avenue Viera is getting three new options for customers to shop at.

Playa Bowls, J. McLaughlin, and Big Peach Running will all be coming to the outdoor shopping venue that includes a mix of retail and restaurants.

Big Peach Running, which sells running shoes, athletic gear and accessories, will open Feb. 15. Opening dates weren’t yet announced for Playa Bowls and J. McLaughlin.

Playa Bowls specializes in health-conscious offerings like acai bowls, smoothies and juices. The founders started Playa Bowls in their home turf of the Jersey Shore and based the quick-service restaurant off their surfing travels around the world. There are more than 200 Playa Bowls nationwide.

J. McLaughlin is a clothing and accessory store for men and women that has been around since 1977. The Brooklyn-based company has more than 170 stores in the US.

“These unique retailers will enhance our diverse offerings and reflect our commitment to providing a well-rounded and elevated shopping experience for our valued customers, said Kyle Cooper, General Manager of The Avenue Viera. " The addition of Playa Bowls, J. McLaughlin, and Big Peach Running further aligns with The Avenue Viera's position as the destination for those seeking a combination of style, taste, and active living.”

