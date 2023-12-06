Avenues Mall employees asked to evacuate; Jacksonville police searching for reported assault suspect

Several people are telling Action News Jax that employees at The Avenues Mall were asked to evacuate the building due to “security reasons.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it received a call about an alleged assault in the parking lot.

JSO said it does not believe that the suspect got inside the mall.

The caller reporting the assault told police that a male suspect had a gun, JSO said.

Police are still on scene searching the area and no witnesses or suspect has been found yet.

JSO said mall staff made the decision to have employees evacuate.

This comes just days after there was a shooting in the mall’s parking lot near the food court.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will have the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

