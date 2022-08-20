A AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) insider increased their holdings by 44% last year

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Viewing insider transactions for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AVEO ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AVEO Pharmaceuticals

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO, President & Director Michael Bailey bought US$97k worth of shares at a price of US$6.48 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$7.88. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From what we can see in our data, insiders own only about US$857k worth of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares. This level of insider ownership is notably low, and not very encouraging.

What Might The Insider Transactions At AVEO Pharmaceuticals Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no AVEO Pharmaceuticals insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if AVEO Pharmaceuticals insiders bought more shares in the company. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

