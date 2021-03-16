AVEO: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 38 cents per share.

The cancer drug company posted revenue of $886,000 in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $35.6 million, or $1.66 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $6 million.

AVEO shares have increased 98% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $11.41, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVEO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVEO

