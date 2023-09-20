Avera Health announces new president and CEO following retirement of Bob Sutton

Avera Health has named a new president and CEO after a five-month search, following Bob Sutton's April announcement that he would be retiring from the role after being diagnosed with a medical condition.

James Dover

James Dover will serve as Avera's next president and CEO, according to a press release from the health system sent Wednesday afternoon.

Dover has served as the president and CEO of Sparrow Health, a regional health system based in Lansing, Michigan, since 2019, and has served in other leadership roles at health systems in Illinois, California and Colorado. His first day in the role will be Oct. 23.

“As I embark on this next chapter, I am committed to listening, learning and being present and engaged with our employees, our physicians, our leaders and representatives of the communities we serve. I view my role as empowering our workforce, building and maintaining trusted relationships, and helping our communities flourish,” said Dover in the release.

The decision comes after Sutton left in September, following "a recently diagnosed serious medical condition requiring an intensive care regimen."

Since Aug. 5, Avera's CFO, Julie Lautt, has served as the interim president and CEO of the health system.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: James Dover named new president and CEO of Avera Health