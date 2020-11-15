An average of 1,100 Americans are dying every day from COVID-19 as the death rate quickly climbs, heading towards summer and spring levels

The daily death count was 1,321 on Saturday, reaching a 7-day average of 1,100. Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

On average, 1,100 Americans are dying every day from COVID-19 as the death rate quickly climbs, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

The daily death count was 1,321 on Saturday, reaching a 7-day average of 1,100. The Project reported that since early May, the only day with a higher daily death average was August 4.

The Project reported 163,473 new cases and 69,455 current hospitalizations, setting another all-time high.

Cases and hospitalizations continue to rise rapidly as well, breaking records most days and outpacing the rise in the number of tests being administered.

On Saturday, The Project reported 163,473 new cases and 69,455 current hospitalizations, setting another all-time high as hospitals are once again being overwhelmed by the latest surges, health experts say.

The US has been consistently breaking the record for the number of new cases per day, as states and cities across the US are experiencing a surge.

"We see the same patterns we've seen for the past couple weeks," The Project said in a tweet. "Tests are rising, but cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are rising much faster."

On Saturday, at least 38 states reported more than 1,000 new cases, while many set records for the number of detected cases, The Project reported.

Many states have enacted new mask mandates, statewide lockdowns, and travel restrictions to try and slow the spread as the country heads into the winter and holiday season.

Nearly 237,000 people have died in the US from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. The CDC predicts that number could reach 282,000 by December 5.

