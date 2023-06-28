Average 2022 annual wage in Washington grew 2% to $84,167

Washington’s average annual wage increased to $84,167 in 2022, marking a 2% growth from 2021, according to the state’s Employment Security Department.

The average annual wage will be used to calculate unemployment benefits for claims opened on or after July 2, 2023; paid family and medical leave benefits filed on or after Jan. 1, 2024; and employers’ unemployment taxes beginning Jan. 1, 2024. The Department of Labor and Industries also uses this information to determine workers’ compensation benefits.

Wage growth slowed last year after 2021 saw average wages grew by 10.6% — the state’s second largest increase on record.

More than 3.4 million workers were covered by unemployment insurance, an increase of 177,865 from 2021. Minimum and maximum weekly unemployment benefits will increase to $323 and $1,109, respectively. The employers’ taxable wage base will increase to $68,500.

Minimum paid leave benefits will remain at $100.

Industries that saw the largest wage growth in 2022 include administrative, support, waste management and remediation services, which all experienced 8.8% growth. The information industry paid out less wages overall last year.