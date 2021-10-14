The Average American Is Set to Spend $102 on Halloween This Year

NBCU

Kyle Richards and her hubby Mauricio Umansky chatted with Access Hollywood at the red carpet premiere of "Halloween Kills" and the reality star shared what it was like to reprise her iconic role four decades later, saying, "To be back acting, doing what I love most ... I'm so happy." Kyle also teased the upcoming four-part "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion and confirmed that things get very heated between host Andy Cohen and Erika Jayne. "Halloween Kills" is out on Oct. 15.