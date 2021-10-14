The Average American Is Set to Spend $102 on Halloween This Year
Consumers plan to shell out more money on costumes, candy, and decorations.
Mars Wrigley has a 315-count bag of candy, which includes a variety of Skittles, Starburst, and Life Saver Gummies, and it's 45% off on Amazon for Halloween.
Laurie Strode (aka Jamie Lee Curtis) and foe Michael Myers are back in a new 'Halloween,' so we're ranking every movie in the 43-year horror series.
Heidi Klum teased her upcoming Halloween costume on Instagram despite canceling her annual party. The model canceled the 2020 party due to coronavirus as well.
3Wishes just released its version of a sexy vaccine costume.
It takes one fashion icon to know one. For an early Halloween costume, Dorit Kemsley paid brilliant homage to a pop-culture phenomenon who also happens to be her friend's daughter. In an October 12 Instagram post, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fashionista shared a look at her getup for that evening's event: It was The Costume Party Premiere of Kyle Richards' flick, Halloween Kills. Wearing smoky eye makeup, a glossy pink lip, and a tiara, Dorit sang along to Paris Hiton's song "Stars Are
The Poosh founder is known for her love of Halloween — and her epic décor
An elementary school in Washington state canceled its annual Halloween parade for 2021 after its faculty determined that the event "marginalizes students of color who do not celebrate the holiday," according to a statement from the school.
On her debut season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kathy Hilton has delivered so many iconic one-liners, it's hard to pick a favorite. So for her early Halloween costume, which she wore to the Costume Party Premiere of Kyle Richards' movie Halloween Kills, Kathy combined two of her classic moments into one brilliant costume. For the October 12 event, Paris and Nicky Hilton's mama dressed as a dentist. RHOBH viewers may recall that on an early episode, Kathy revealed a fun fact: When sh
@estelle.haylee pumpkin king drink 🎃 #starbucks #halloween #starbucksdrinks #OneSliceChallenge ♬ This Is Halloween - Hairy & Scary Creatures Yes, Dr. Finkelstein might've created Sally, but this Halloween-themed concoction just might blow his craftsmanship out of the water. Introducing the secret, spooky, and sinisterly spellbinding Pumpkin King drink from Starbucks.
Perhaps you’re hosting a Halloween party this year and need to keep the kids entertained (lest they wreak havoc on your home), or maybe your own brood...
The Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato tastes just like your favorite candy, but with the addition of espresso.
Jamie Lee Curtis dressed up as her mother's famous Psycho character to attend the premiere of Halloween Kills
It's all treats, no tricks at Cheesecake Factory, Chili's, Krispy Kreme and more
Kyle Richards and her hubby Mauricio Umansky chatted with Access Hollywood at the red carpet premiere of "Halloween Kills" and the reality star shared what it was like to reprise her iconic role four decades later, saying, "To be back acting, doing what I love most ... I'm so happy." Kyle also teased the upcoming four-part "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion and confirmed that things get very heated between host Andy Cohen and Erika Jayne. "Halloween Kills" is out on Oct. 15.
Dress up like a character from the huge Netflix hit with these easy ideas. Choose from a player, guard, or the doll.
With COVID-19 cases down in most states, trick-or-treating is back on in many places. Wearing masks and choosing outdoor events can keep kids safe.
Kyle Richards is reprising her role as Lindsey in the Halloween franchise over four decades after she first starred in the 1978 original
Walmart has an exclusive line of 'Hocus Pocus' baking kits that come with everything you need to make on-theme treats for your next movie marathon.