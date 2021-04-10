Average daily coronavirus cases fewer than 500 in week, DHEC reports

David Travis Bland
·1 min read

The average of new coronavirus cases per day dropped below 500 for the first time in months this week, according to the South Carolina Department of Environmental Control.

DHEC reported 3,484 new cases of the coronavirus from April 3 to 10. That’s an average of about 498 cases per day. At least 59 people died from the virus, according to DHEC.

The average percentage of positive tests reported by state health officials was 4.9. The Centers for Disease Control says that a positive rate consistently below 5% means that spread of COVID-19 is slowing in a community.

South Carolina also had 2,161 new probable cases and 22 probable deaths reported for the week.

A probable case is someone who has not received a lab test result but has virus symptoms or a specific kind of positive test. A probable death is someone who has not gotten a lab test but whose death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a contributing factor.

Nearly 250,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered last week in South Carolina, DHEC reported. More than 2.3 million doses of the vaccine have been administered.

As of Saturday, 524 people were hospitalized with coronavirus, an increase from the previous week of 486 people.

At least 470,805 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 8,160 have died since last March, according to DHEC.

The State has some advice for the newly eligible trying to book an appointment, including where to look, and other helpful tips. Read more on The State’s website.

