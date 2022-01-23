Average Daily Number Of Danbury COVID Cases Dropped Last 2 Weeks

DANBURY, CT — Reported coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are moving downward in Connecticut, but the state also had a particularly bad week for deaths. In Danbury, two residents died from the virus in the past week, bringing the city's pandemic death toll to 205.

The statewide toll grew by 241 in the past week to a total of 9,683 lives lost.

Full vaccinations in Danbury lag initial vaccinations by 12.15 percent, with 69.66 percent of Danbury residents fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Jan. 19, according to the state Department of Public Health.

Statewide, 76.1 percent of the population are fully vaccinated, and 91.8 percent have received their first jab, according to data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Danbury had 206.6 average daily cases per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate of 34.90 percent between Jan. 2-15, according to DPH. There were 241.8 average daily cases per 100,000 residents in the previous two-week reporting period. It’s important to note that a few cases can have a large impact on a municipal case rate, especially for small towns.



Danbury recorded 598 new coronavirus cases between Jan. 14-20, according to DPH’s preliminary data.

