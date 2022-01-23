Average Daily Number Of Danbury COVID Cases Dropped Last 2 Weeks

Rich Kirby

DANBURY, CT — Reported coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are moving downward in Connecticut, but the state also had a particularly bad week for deaths. In Danbury, two residents died from the virus in the past week, bringing the city's pandemic death toll to 205.

The statewide toll grew by 241 in the past week to a total of 9,683 lives lost.

Full vaccinations in Danbury lag initial vaccinations by 12.15 percent, with 69.66 percent of Danbury residents fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Jan. 19, according to the state Department of Public Health.

Statewide, 76.1 percent of the population are fully vaccinated, and 91.8 percent have received their first jab, according to data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Danbury had 206.6 average daily cases per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate of 34.90 percent between Jan. 2-15, according to DPH. There were 241.8 average daily cases per 100,000 residents in the previous two-week reporting period. It’s important to note that a few cases can have a large impact on a municipal case rate, especially for small towns.

Danbury recorded 598 new coronavirus cases between Jan. 14-20, according to DPH’s preliminary data.

Around 70 percent of Danbury residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Jan. 19, according to DPH.

This article originally appeared on the Danbury Patch

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • I am done with masks. We've been idiotic about them since the beginning.

    No resource, not even masks, is more vital to public health than the credibility of leaders who in a crisis must ask people to do unpopular things.

  • Man whose wife sued hospital over COVID care dies after transfer to Texas

    The man’s wife sued a Minnesota hospital when their doctors attempted to take him off a ventilator after two months.

  • 400 Million Free N95 Face Masks Are Being Dispensed — Here’s How To Get Yours

    The Biden administration aims to make 400 million N95 masks available to all Americans for free at pharmacies and community health centers next week, a White House official said per The Wall Street...

  • The #1 Worst Drink for Your Heart, Says Dietitian

    There are plenty of things you can do on a daily basis to care for your heart health. You may decide to exercise a bit more, try regulating your stress levels, get better sleep, or change up your diet to include more heart-healthy foods.These steps are all valuable, especially because there isn't a one-step solution for caring for your heart health. And if you're someone who is taking these brave steps toward better health, you may also want to try avoiding certain foods and drinks that can nega

  • A newborn lost large parts of his brain. Today, he's an athletic college grad.

    Kellie Carr and her 13-year-old son, Daniel, sat in the waiting room of a pediatric neurology clinic for yet another doctor's appointment in 2012. For years, she struggled to find out what was causing his weakened right side. It wasn't an obvious deficit, by any means, and anyone not paying close attention would see a normal, healthy teenage boy. At that point, no one had any idea that Daniel had suffered a massive stroke as a newborn and lost large parts of his brain as a result.Subscribe to Th

  • Their DNA Hides a Warning, but They Don't Want to Know What It Says

    Marin Konstadt, visiting family in Florida, was at the opera in 2020 when she got a call on her cellphone. She called back at intermission. The caller, a genetics specialist at a hospital, had some important news for her. She has a genetic variant that can increase her disease risk. Did she want to know more? Konstadt, 69, a psychiatric nurse practitioner who lives in Salem, Massachusetts, had been thrust like many other Americans into a raging debate on medical ethics and genetics. In 2016, she

  • Terrifying Post-COVID Syndrome Makes Comeback in South Carolina Kids

    HandoutRosie Diven, a mother of three in rural South Carolina, had no idea her 16-year-old son had COVID-19 until a fearsome syndrome nearly killed him.Branson Diven had been vomiting and suffering a loss of appetite when Rosie brought him to an urgent care center near their home in Hartsville on Dec. 10. He did not have classic COVID symptoms such as a sore throat or a cough, and after testing negative for COVID and positive for flu, he was sent home under the assumption he would soon be better

  • Why you're seeing so much coverage of empty American grocery shelves

    A recurring thread of press coverage suggests that American grocery stores are starting to have so many empty shelves that they resemble the despondent Soviet-era world of scarce food.Yes, but: It's not so simple. Overall, product availability is consistent with its levels over the entirety of the pandemic — though there are reasons people may be feeling shortage more acutely.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: People want to buy the groceri

  • Here's how long people with COVID-19 may remain contagious, according to the best available data

    After five days of symptoms or a positive COVID-19 test, about 31% of people are still contagious. After 10 days, 5% are infectious, UKHSA data shows.

  • Marijuana can have lasting impact on decision-making, problem-solving skills, study says

    That impact could be more intense in people who started using marijuana at a young age, researchers said.

  • How to Be Happier Using 9 Scientifically Proven Strategies

    You may think that you know what it takes to be happier (like a bigger salary or losing ten pounds), but according to science, the key to a fulfilled and satisfied life can be found in some pretty...

  • Valley fever is a major public health problem. Arizona universities know this

    Valley fever affects thousands and costs Arizona millions each year. It's good to see the state get serious about treating this disease.

  • ‘I accepted I was going to die.’ Uninsured Californians make tough health care decisions

    “I’d rather risk my health than watch my family go hungry,” one farmworker said.

  • The first pig-heart transplant patient was denied a human heart after failing to follow doctors' orders

    Patients who miss appointments or forget medication may be denied a spot on the organ waiting list. But judging "compliance" leaves room for bias.

  • CDC plans to 'pivot the language' on vaccination, Walensky says

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a Friday briefing that the agency is working to "pivot" its language regarding what it means to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

    A fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine given to people over 60 in Israel made them three times more resistant to serious illness than thrice-vaccinated people in the same age group, Israel's Health Ministry said on Sunday. A preliminary study published by Israel's Sheba medical centre last Monday found that the fourth shot increases antibodies to even higher levels than the third but "probably" not to the point that it could completely fend off the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Israel began offering a fourth dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine to people over 60 earlier this month as Omicron swept the country.

  • COVID-19 mandates for SEALs fall apart, MLK's lawyers, abortion: Our top premium columns

    From the Navy SEALs' vaccine exemptions and the Democratic party to mental health and abortion, here are some top premium columns you may have missed.

  • Investigation sought into health trust after 369 patients take their own lives following treatment

    More than 360 patients took their own lives after being treated by a mental health trust that was warned 15 times to improve care by coroners in the last five years, a Telegraph investigation has found.

  • Transcript: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Scott Gottlieb that aired Sunday, January 23, 2022, on "Face the Nation."

  • So You Think You're a COVID-19 Expert (but Are You?)

    Lauren Terry, 23, thought she would know what to do if she contracted COVID-19. After all, she manages a lab in Tucson, Arizona, that processes COVID tests. But when she developed symptoms on Christmas Eve, she quickly realized she had no inside information. “I first tried to take whatever rapid tests I could get my hands on,” Terry said. “I bought some over the counter. I got a free kit from my county library. A friend gave me a box. I think I tried five different brands.” When they all turned