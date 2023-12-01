Average DTE customer to pay $6.51 more per month under rate increase

LANSING — The Michigan Public Service Commission on Friday approved a $368.1 million electricity rate increase for DTE Energy, one that the commission said will result in a $6.51 increase in the average monthly residential bill.

The company had initially requested an increase of about $620 million, which was later adjusted downward to a little over $580 million.

The three commissioners, who approved the 6.4% rate increase unanimously after deliberating the case behind closed doors under an exemption to the Open Meetings Act, stressed that many of the approved expenditures are aimed at improving DTE’s distribution system to reduce both the number and duration of power outages.

More: ‘Outrageous’: DTE, Consumers enjoy close relationship with state panel that regulates them

Recent outages after storms are “unacceptable,” said Commissioner Katherine Peretick.

“The only way to improve is to fix the system.”

The timing of the increase is problematic for the administration of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. On Tuesday, Whitmer signed into law new clean energy legislation that Republicans and some business groups say will drive up electricity rates for Michigan residents.

The rate case decided Friday, of course, predates that legislation.

DTE filed for the increase in February. The company asked for about $620 million in additional revenue, primarily to continue investing in distribution infrastructure “to improve customer power reliability,” and in electricity generation “to bring cleaner energy faster to the state.”

The hefty rate hike request came just as both DTE and Consumers Energy were about to face intense scrutiny over their responses to storms in late February and early March that knocked out power to hundreds of thousands, in some cases for many days.

Earlier, In November 2022, the MPSC OK’d a DTE electric rate increase of $30.6 million, which was expected to add about 71 cents to the typical monthly residential bill. That was far less than the $388 million the company had requested. At the time, commissioners said they hadn’t seen enough evidence to justify including some of the proposed expenditures in that rate hike, but said if DTE provided more details they would consider them in a future case.

Peretick said the combined increase over two years is about 7.2%, compared to an inflation rate of about 6.4% over that time period.

Contact Paul Egan: 517-372-8660 or pegan@freepress.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @paulegan4.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: DTE rate increase to add $6.51 to average monthly bill in Michigan