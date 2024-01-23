Average gas price jumps 25 cents a gallon in Santa Fe

Jan. 22—Gas prices in Santa Fe last week soared unlike anywhere in the state, with a far higher increase than in neighboring states or nationally, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch.

Santa Fe saw a 25-cent leap to an average $2.90 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, with some gas stations posting $2.99 prices.

AAA spokesman Daniel Armbruster had no specifics on why gasoline prices spiked in Santa Fe.

"Robust demand helped push gas prices higher week to week across New Mexico," Armbruster said. "Some areas of the country were up way more. Santa Fe just happened to be one of those."

Overall, last week was a tame week for gas prices, with the national average up 1 cent to $3.09, Texas and Colorado unchanged for the week, Nevada down 5 cents and Arizona down 8 cents, AAA noted.

Santa Fe still remains 1 cent cheaper than Albuquerque, which saw a 14-cent increase last week to $2.91 per gallon. Las Cruces rose 8 cents to $2.89, which is also the statewide average, and the Farmington price dropped 10 cents to $3.18 per gallon.