Here’s the Average IRS Tax Refund Amount by State

Generally, the sooner you file your taxes, the sooner you’ll see your refund in the bank (and it reduces the chances of tax fraud). The amount that you receive — if any — depends on a number of factors, including how much of your income isn’t subject to tax withholding, how many deductions and credits you claim, and how you filled out your W-4, which is the form your employer uses to determine how much to withhold from your paycheck for income taxes.

Even if you’re a procrastinator, you’ll want to file your tax return before the May 17, 2021, tax deadline — yes, the federal filing deadline has been pushed this year, although the state deadlines of April 15 do not get pushed as well. And if you think you’re getting a refund, you’ll want to know what to expect and how to protect it.

What’s the Average Tax Refund?

For the 2020 filing season, which covers returns filed for the 2019 calendar year, the average federal tax refund for individuals was $2,707.

The average tax refund also varies by state. For instance, in Maine, the average refund was just over $2,314, but in Texas, the average taxpayer got back $3,191. But, before you get jealous of those living in Texas, remember that receiving a tax refund just means you made an interest-free loan to Uncle Sam, and the government is now paying you back for the extra amounts that were taken out of your paycheck.

Here’s a look at the average tax refund issued by state for 2019 fiscal year, listed from highest average refund amount to lowest:



Average Tax Refund by State State Number of Individual Refunds Issued Amount of Internal Revenue Refunds Issued (thousands of dollars) for Individual Returns Average Refund Issued Per Return Texas 10,436,922 $33,307,092 $3,191 Louisiana 1,608,550 $4,924,712 $3,062 Florida $24,499,261 $8,151,800 $3,005 Mississippi 1,017,520 $3,015,784 $2,964 Alaska 276,686 $815,132 $2946 Connecticut 1,372,921 $3,993,301 $2,909 New York 7,644,230 $22,224,866 $2,907 Oklahoma 1,316,426 $3,802,939 $2,889 Nevada 1,163,692 $3,350,044 $2,879 Wyoming 219,898 $632,761 $2,878 Georgia 3,612,597 $10,290,206 $2,848 New Jersey 3,429,954 $9,768,328 $2,848 Alabama 1,655,802 $4,711,055 $2,845 Illinois 4,921,931 $13,902,803 $2,825 Nebraska 724,667 $2,041,855 $2,818 Arkansas 1,004,139 $2,820,606 $2,809 California 13,594,848 $38,130,058 $2,805 Tennessee 2,515,768 $7,029,987 $2,794 North Dakota 288,118 $801,463 $2,782 Washington 2,850,020 $7,859,981 $2,758 Massachusetts 2,720,252 $7,469,435 $2,746 Arizona 2,353,805 $6,397,979 $2,718 South Dakota 336,406 $913,254 $2,714 Virginia 3,104,655 $8,398,713 $2,705 Utah 1,081,660 $2,919,945 $2,700 Delaware 371,098 $997,155 $2,687 Missouri 2,247,710 $6,035,505 $2,685 Kansas 1,055,722 $2,824,391 $2,675 West Virginia 650,124 $1,738,040 $2,673 New Mexico 734,098 $1,961,668 $2,672 Maryland 2,248,030 $6,004,984 $2,671 Kentucky 1,595,597 $4,249,354 $2,663 Indiana 2,637,447 $7,020,247 $2,662 North Carolina 3,649,780 $9,627,185 $2,638 Pennsylvania 5,095,524 $13,366,148 $2,623 Iowa 1,158,405 $3,019,601 $2,607 Michigan 3,829,827 $9,968,736 $2,603 Colorado 2,091,133 $5,425,122 $2,594 South Carolina 1,755,272 $4,549,482 $2,592 New Hampshire 566,967 $1,460,197 $2,575 Rhode Island 438,594 $1,116,943 $2,547 Hawaii 538,931 $1,367,234 $2,537 Ohio 4,596,003 $11,533,664 $2,510 Idaho 595,846 $1,492,960 $2,506 Minnesota 2,134,440 $5,306,345 $2,486 Montana 382,921 $925,907 $2,418 Wisconsin 2,253,117 $5,400,920 $2,397 Vermont 257,419 $601,647 $2,337 Oregon 1,461,423 $3,394,36 $2,323 Maine 522,648 $1,209,459 $2,314

In past years, the IRS would issue most tax refunds within 21 days; however, the agency is taking longer to process all mailed items because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Certain other things can delay the processing of your refund, including the following:

Incomplete returns

Returns with errors

Returns affected by identity theft or fraud

Returns with claims for the earned income tax credit or additional child tax credit

Returns with Form 8379, injured spouse allocation, which can take up to 14 weeks to process

Within 24 hours of e-filing, or four weeks of filing by mail, you can visit the IRS “Where’s My Refund” site to check the IRS refund schedule and the status of your refund. Information on the site is updated daily, typically overnight.

What to Do With Your Refund

In a 2019 GOBankingRates survey, 27 percent of respondents said they would put their tax refund toward paying off debt. Once you get your refund, it might be tempting to treat yourself and spend it. But paying down or paying off debts is a smarter choice — if you pay off a credit card, for example, you can reduce your credit utilization ratio and bump up your credit score.

Other financially sound options for your tax refund include the following:

Padding your emergency fund

Contributing to a retirement plan

Improving the value of your home by tackling home renovations

Making charitable contributions that you can deduct from your next return

Investing the money in stocks or CDs

Investing in yourself with a fitness or certification program

Remember that you don’t have to make an “all-or-nothing” choice with your refund; you can tuck most of it away in investments or home improvements, for example, but still treat your family to a night out with a small portion of your refund.

George Malone contributed to the reporting for this article.

Last updated: March 18, 2021

Methodology: In order to discover the average IRS tax refund amount by state, GOBankingRates used the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) “SOI Tax Stats – State Data FY 2019” (the latest data available) to find (1) individual income tax and employment tax refunds issued and (2) individual income tax and employment tax total refunds issued in USD. With these two figures isolated for all 50 states, GOBankingRates only had to divide the two to find (3) the average tax refund amount for every state. All data was collected on and up to date as of January 11, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Average IRS Tax Refund Amount by State