Here’s the Average IRS Tax Refund Amount by State
Generally, the sooner you file your taxes, the sooner you’ll see your refund in the bank (and it reduces the chances of tax fraud). The amount that you receive — if any — depends on a number of factors, including how much of your income isn’t subject to tax withholding, how many deductions and credits you claim, and how you filled out your W-4, which is the form your employer uses to determine how much to withhold from your paycheck for income taxes.
Even if you’re a procrastinator, you’ll want to file your tax return before the April 15, 2021 tax deadline. And if you think you’re getting a refund, you’ll want to know what to expect and how to protect it.
What’s the Average Tax Refund?
For the 2020 filing season, which covers returns filed for the 2019 calendar year, the average federal tax refund for individuals was $2,707.
The average tax refund also varies by state. For instance, in Maine, the average refund was just over $2,314, but in Texas, the average taxpayer got back $3,191. But, before you get jealous of those living in Texas, remember that receiving a tax refund just means you made an interest-free loan to Uncle Sam, and the government is now paying you back for the extra amounts that were taken out of your paycheck.
Here’s a look at the average tax refund issued by state for 2019 fiscal year, listed from highest average refund amount to lowest:
Average Tax Refund by State
State
Number of Individual Refunds Issued
Amount of Internal Revenue Refunds Issued (thousands of dollars) for Individual Returns
Average Refund Issued Per Return
Texas
10,436,922
$33,307,092
$3,191
Louisiana
1,608,550
$4,924,712
$3,062
Florida
$24,499,261
$8,151,800
$3,005
Mississippi
1,017,520
$3,015,784
$2,964
Alaska
276,686
$815,132
$2946
Connecticut
1,372,921
$3,993,301
$2,909
New York
7,644,230
$22,224,866
$2,907
Oklahoma
1,316,426
$3,802,939
$2,889
Nevada
1,163,692
$3,350,044
$2,879
Wyoming
219,898
$632,761
$2,878
Georgia
3,612,597
$10,290,206
$2,848
New Jersey
3,429,954
$9,768,328
$2,848
Alabama
1,655,802
$4,711,055
$2,845
Illinois
4,921,931
$13,902,803
$2,825
Nebraska
724,667
$2,041,855
$2,818
Arkansas
1,004,139
$2,820,606
$2,809
California
13,594,848
$38,130,058
$2,805
Tennessee
2,515,768
$7,029,987
$2,794
North Dakota
288,118
$801,463
$2,782
Washington
2,850,020
$7,859,981
$2,758
Massachusetts
2,720,252
$7,469,435
$2,746
Arizona
2,353,805
$6,397,979
$2,718
South Dakota
336,406
$913,254
$2,714
Virginia
3,104,655
$8,398,713
$2,705
Utah
1,081,660
$2,919,945
$2,700
Delaware
371,098
$997,155
$2,687
Missouri
2,247,710
$6,035,505
$2,685
Kansas
1,055,722
$2,824,391
$2,675
West Virginia
650,124
$1,738,040
$2,673
New Mexico
734,098
$1,961,668
$2,672
Maryland
2,248,030
$6,004,984
$2,671
Kentucky
1,595,597
$4,249,354
$2,663
Indiana
2,637,447
$7,020,247
$2,662
North Carolina
3,649,780
$9,627,185
$2,638
Pennsylvania
5,095,524
$13,366,148
$2,623
Iowa
1,158,405
$3,019,601
$2,607
Michigan
3,829,827
$9,968,736
$2,603
Colorado
2,091,133
$5,425,122
$2,594
South Carolina
1,755,272
$4,549,482
$2,592
New Hampshire
566,967
$1,460,197
$2,575
Rhode Island
438,594
$1,116,943
$2,547
Hawaii
538,931
$1,367,234
$2,537
Ohio
4,596,003
$11,533,664
$2,510
Idaho
595,846
$1,492,960
$2,506
Minnesota
2,134,440
$5,306,345
$2,486
Montana
382,921
$925,907
$2,418
Wisconsin
2,253,117
$5,400,920
$2,397
Vermont
257,419
$601,647
$2,337
Oregon
1,461,423
$3,394,36
$2,323
Maine
522,648
$1,209,459
$2,314
In past years, the IRS would issue most tax refunds within 21 days; however, the agency is taking longer to process all mailed items because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Certain other things can delay the processing of your refund, including the following:
Incomplete returns
Returns with errors
Returns affected by identity theft or fraud
Returns with claims for the earned income tax credit or additional child tax credit
Returns with Form 8379, injured spouse allocation, which can take up to 14 weeks to process
Within 24 hours of e-filing, or four weeks of filing by mail, you can visit the IRS “Where’s My Refund” site to check the IRS refund schedule and the status of your refund. Information on the site is updated daily, typically overnight.
What to Do With Your Refund
In a 2019 GOBankingRates survey, 27 percent of respondents said they would put their tax refund toward paying off debt. Once you get your refund, it might be tempting to treat yourself and spend it. But paying down or paying off debts is a smarter choice — if you pay off a credit card, for example, you can reduce your credit utilization ratio and bump up your credit score.
Other financially sound options for your tax refund include the following:
Padding your emergency fund
Contributing to a retirement plan
Improving the value of your home by tackling home renovations
Making charitable contributions that you can deduct from your next return
Investing the money in stocks or CDs
Investing in yourself with a fitness or certification program
Remember that you don’t have to make an “all-or-nothing” choice with your refund; you can tuck most of it away in investments or home improvements, for example, but still treat your family to a night out with a small portion of your refund.
George Malone and John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.
Last updated: Feb. 9, 2021
Methodology: In order to discover the average IRS tax refund amount by state, GOBankingRates used the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) “SOI Tax Stats – State Data FY 2019” (the latest data available) to find (1) individual income tax and employment tax refunds issued and (2) individual income tax and employment tax total refunds issued in USD. With these two figures isolated for all 50 states, GOBankingRates only had to divide the two to find (3) the average tax refund amount for every state. All data was collected on and up to date as of January 11, 2021.
