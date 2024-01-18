Average LA County gas price drops 17 cents in 2 weeks
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped to its lowest amount since Feb. 2, 2023, decreasing 1.4 cents to $4.584.
Lamar Jackson gets his first test of these playoffs on Saturday.
Briq, which has built a platform designed to allow all departments of a construction company to automate financial workflows such as accounts payable and payroll, has raised $8 million in an extension round at a $150 million valuation. The company opted to “wait out the market,” and raise a smaller dollar amount with less dilution at a flat valuation rather than go out and try to raise a Series C, said CEO and co-founder Bassem Hamdy in an interview with TechCrunch. MetaProp, whose managing partner Aaron Block is set to join Briq's board, co-led the round alongside Blackhorn and Eniac.
The European Parliament is calling for new regulations to ensure streaming services pay artists fairly.
When I watch this Eagles offense, the lack of answers against the blitz is what I think has to be sorted out this offseason. By both the play designers and the quarterback.
In 2013, Cowboy Ventures had just gotten started. The most successful VC-backed U.S. tech companies less than 10 years old in 2013. Enterprise-oriented companies had 26x capital efficiency (current valuation divided by private capital raised), which was 2.4x better than consumer companies.
The Packers are coming off a shocking upset over the Cowboys in the wild-card round.
2023 hasn’t been the best year for crypto companies. According to PitchBook data, VC investments in crypto companies are down by 68% in 2023 compared to 2022. To be fair, crypto companies still raised $9.5 billion.
A week spent with a Porsche 911 GTS in Munich revealed a city seemingly gridlocked by climate action disfunction.
Investment banking revenues climbed across Wall Street in the final quarter of 2023, offering hope for 2024. But executives say they remain cautious.
Ford just revealed the NHRA Mustang Dark Horse Funny Car that'll hit the drag strip this year.
You no longer have to imagine Ninja with a low taper fade. Here we explain what that even means and where the viral sound came from.
With the second half of the NHL season here, it's time to take a hard look at players to acquire and deal away.
IT teams today have to juggle an enormous number of tools, apps and systems. The average company was using 130 software-as-a-service (SaaS) apps as of 2022, according to Statista -- a volume that's impacting productivity. Eighty percent of companies responding to a recent MuleSoft poll said that app integration challenges are slowing down their organization-wide efforts, leading to data silos and disconnected departments.
With rosters seeing upheaval after some significant injuries to NBA stars, these five players could be cut to make room for a pickup.
The company will eliminate 100 employees, a spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch. Last week, Google laid off more than 1,000 workers across several divisions, including engineering, services and voice-activated product Google Assistant. “As we’ve said, we’re responsibly investing in our company's biggest priorities and the significant opportunities ahead,” a Google spokesperson said in a provided statement.
I got mine over three years ago and it has remained my favorite cold-weather blanket to date.
If he remains with the Pacers, Siakam projects to join Tyrese Halliburton and Myles Turner as part of Indiana's core.
In 2024, resolve to breathe cleaner air. This affordable radon detector can help monitor quality levels in real time.
Create your own walking desk and hit your 10,000-steps-a day-goal with ease.
The stories you need to start your day: The bipartisan child tax credit proposal, Jason Kelce’s rumored retirement and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter