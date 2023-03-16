Average long-term US mortgage rates come back down to 6.6%

A sign announces newly built homes at a development in Sudbury, Ma., on Sunday, March 12, 2023. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week's average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
MATT OTT
·2 min read

The average long-term U.S. mortgage inched back down this week after five straight weeks of increases, good news for homebuyers as the housing market's all-important spring buying season gets underway.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate slid back to 6.60% from 6.73% last week. The average rate a year ago was 4.16%.

The average long-term rate hit 7.08% in the fall — a two-decade high — as the Federal Reserve continued to raise its key lending rate in a bid to cool the economy and quash persistent, four-decade high inflation.

At its first meeting of 2023 in February, the Fed raised its benchmark lending rate by another 25 basis points, its eighth increase in less than a year. That pushed the central bank’s key rate to a range of 4.5% to 4.75%, its highest level in 15 years. Many economists expect at least three more increases before the end of the year, though some have dialed those expectations back due to the recently developing banking crisis.

While the Fed’s rate hikes do impact borrowing rates across the board for businesses and families, rates on 30-year mortgages usually track the moves in the 10-year Treasury yield, which lenders use as a guide to pricing loans. Investors’ expectations for future inflation, global demand for U.S. Treasurys and what the Federal Reserve does with interest rates can also influence the cost of borrowing for a home.

Treasury yields have tumbled since the collapse of two mid-size U.S. banks, with the 10-year faling to 3.44% Thursday. The 10-year yield reached 5.07% last week, its highest level since 2007.

The big rise in mortgage rates during the past year has roughed up the housing market, with sales of existing homes falling for 12 straight months to the slowest pace in more than a dozen years. January’s sales cratered by nearly 37% from a year earlier, the National Association of Realtors reported last month.

For all of 2022, NAR reported last month that existing U.S. home sales fell 17.8% from 2021, the weakest year for home sales since 2014 and the biggest annual decline since the housing crisis began in 2008.

Higher rates can add hundreds of a dollars a month in costs for homebuyers, on top of already high home prices.

The rate for a 15-year mortgage, popular with those refinancing their homes, also edged back down this week to 5.9% from 5.95% last week. It was 3.39% one year ago.

——

Recommended Stories

  • Shreveport author enters world of Mafia romance

    Author Emily A. Myers of Shreveport is thankful for readers who “acknowledge there is a place in the literary world for all kinds of storytelling.”

  • Rap artist Hurricane Chris acquitted in man's death

    A Louisiana jury has acquitted rapper Hurricane Chris, known for the hit “A Bay Bay,” in the 2020 death of a man shot several times at a gas station in Shreveport. The panel late Tuesday found the 34-year-old artist, whose real name is Christopher Dooley, not guilty of second-degree murder in the slaying of Danzeria Farris Jr., 32, and illegal possession of stolen things, news outlets reported. A Caddo Parish Grand Jury indicted Dooley in October 2020 in connection with the June 19, 2020 slaying of Farris who was shot several times at a Texaco station.

  • Despite market slump, high rates dim homebuyer affordability

    The nation’s worst housing slump in nearly a decade stoked hope among prospective buyers that homes could be scooped up more easily. A series of interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve last year is making matters worse for homebuyers, pushing mortgage rates to their highest level in two decades. “For real estate markets, the rise in rates means higher mortgage payments, deepening the affordability challenge just as we move into the crucial spring homebuying season," he said.

  • NC men took part in the Capitol riot as teens. They could all be imprisoned as adults.

    Aiden Bilyard, Chriss Carnell and David Bowman were 18 and 19 when they participated in the Jan. 6 riot.

  • The U.S. housing market could face 2 big changes in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse, says Zillow

    Zillow chief economist gives two predictions for how the shutdown of Silicon Valley Bank could impact the housing market in 2023.

  • Dave Ramsey Says This Money Move 'Will Mess Up Relationships' With Friends and Family

    Image source: Getty Images There's a good chance that at some point in life, a friend or family member will ask you for a loan. Maybe they're short on cash while waiting for their next paycheck, or they need some help to cover a big expense.

  • Failure of Silicon Valley Bank has Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo’s name written all over it | Opinion

    The push to deregulate massive banks didn’t help one community bank in Idaho. But the bank failures it triggered are hitting home.

  • Asian American small business owners document terrifying weekend after their bank collapsed

    Sisters Vanessa and Kim Pham, co-founders of Asian flavor kit company Omsom, recently took to social media to document their experience during Silicon Valley Bank’s (SVB) overnight collapse. In their post on Instagram, the co-founders shared that they held all their capital in SVB, which just days ago was one of the biggest banks for startups in the country. When the bank collapsed Friday following a run on deposits, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) placed it under control and froze its assets.

  • Fox Liberal Pundit Pushes Back on Network’s ‘Woke’ SVB Narrative

    Jessica Tarlov, co-host of the Fox News roundtable show The Five, took issue Tuesday with conservative pundits—some on her own network—placing the blame for Silicon Valley Bank’s failure on diversity initiatives in the workplace and prioritizing “woke-ness” above financial concerns.Tarlov began by referencing a New York Post story from Monday in which a tech insider told the Republican-friendly outlet that SVB was “the bank of the Democrats.” “If it was the Bank of MAGA, what are the chances it

  • Are My Assets Safe if a Spouse or I Go into a Nursing Home?

    While so many people are financially prepared for the amount they will need in retirement, many fail to consider how their situation might change due to a disability. Unfortunately, a disability is the most common reason for nursing home placement. By … Continue reading → The post Asset Protection If a Spouse Goes into a Nursing Home appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry hints the stock market could bottom within weeks - if this banking fiasco plays out like a previous one

    Burry, who called the mid-2000s housing crash that sparked the financial crisis, compared the current banking fiasco to the "1907 Bankers' Panic."

  • I Finally Found the Perfect Place to Invest My Emergency Savings Fund

    Intellectually, I've always known it was ridiculous, but it wasn't until I got into the habit of investing a portion of our emergency fund in Treasury bills that I finally relaxed. Now that I'm in the habit of putting our rainy day cash into Treasury bills (T-bills), I'm embarrassed it took so long for me to make a move. If you're not familiar with how T-bills work, allow me to gush over the benefits.

  • 81% of Carl Icahn's Portfolio Is Invested in These 2 Stocks

    Carl Icahn is one of the most successful investors on Wall Street, and he takes a value-investing approach similar to Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. This differs from Buffett, who buys undervalued stocks with the intention of holding them indefinitely. Investors can catch a glimpse of what Carl Icahn's investing in based on his most recent Form 13F filing.

  • Collecting Dividends in Your Brokerage Account? This Could Be the Best Thing to Do With Them

    Any money you need for near-term savings goals or emergencies should sit in your savings account. Now you might own a range of stocks in your brokerage account, and that's a good thing. When they go the latter route, it results in dividend payments.

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Avoid Bank Stocks and Buy Energy Instead. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    In the wake of multiple bank collapses over the past week, many banking stocks’ valuations have fallen sharply and are trading at deep discounts right now. One investor, however, that definitely won’t be looking for any bargains amongst the carnage is ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary. With the government having stepped in to ensure depositors walk away unscathed from the SVB and Signature Bank debacles, O’Leary anticipates a flurry of tighter regulation around banks, regional or not, and that wil

  • Suze Orman Warns of a 'Financial Tsunami.' Here's Why

    In fact, she warns that consumers could be in for a "financial tsunami." As borrowing gets more expensive, consumers may be forced to cut back on spending. Orman worries that many people don't understand the consequences of paying higher interest rates on products like credit cards, HELOCs, and loans.

  • Three U.S. Banks Collapsed in a Week. Here's Why Others Might Follow.

    Global markets fear that other banks will fail after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate and Signature Bank in New York. Here's why.

  • 3 Exceptionally Safe Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These highly profitable, time-tested stocks are perfect for conservative investors looking to grow their wealth.

  • 7 Things You Should Never Pay For With Cash

    Some people charge everything to a credit card to rack up rewards points, but that isn't your style. When possible, you prefer to pay with cash. Maybe you've ditched the plastic as a way to curb...

  • Jack Welch's GE legacy ended last week: R.I.P.

    Jack Welch, the legendary long-time chief executive of General Electric, died on Mar. 1, 2020, almost two decades after he left the company. His corporate legacy died at GE’s recent Investor Day event: Mar. 9, 2023.