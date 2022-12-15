Average long-term US mortgage rates inch down this week

A sign is displayed in front of a home for sale in Prospect Heights, Ill., Thursday, July 10, 2022. Mortgage company Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates on Friday, Dec. 15. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
MATT OTT
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate declined for the fifth straight week, even as the Federal Reserve just raised its key borrowing rate for the seventh time this year and signaled there were more to come in 2023.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate inched down to 6.31% from 6.33% last week. A year ago the average rate was 3.12%.

The average long-term rate reached 7.08% as recently as early November.

Mortgage rates are still more than double what they were a year ago, mirroring a sharp rise in the yield on the 10-year Treasury note. The yield is mostly influenced by global demand for U.S. Treasurys and investor expectations for future inflation, which heighten the prospect of rising interest rates overall.

The Federal Reserve raised its rate again Wednesday by 0.50 percentage points in a bid to bring down the highest inflation in decades. It was the Fed’s seventh increase this year and pushed the central bank’s key rate to a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, its highest level in 15 years.

More surprisingly, the policymakers forecast that their key short-term rate will reach a range of 5% to 5.25% by the end of 2023. That suggests that the Fed is poised to raise its rate by an additional three-quarters of a point and leave it there through next year.

The Fed made clear, in a statement and a news conference by Chair Jerome Powell, that it thinks sharply higher rates are still needed to fully tame the worst inflation bout to strike the economy in four decades.

The sharp rise in mortgage rates this year, combined with still-climbing home prices, have added hundreds of dollars to monthly home loan payments relative to last year, when the average rate on a 30-year mortgage hovered around 3%.

That’s created a significant affordability hurdle for many would-be homebuyers, spurring this year’s housing market downturn. Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell for the ninth consecutive month in October, hitting the slowest pre-pandemic annual sales pace in more than 10 years.

The rate for a 15-year mortgage, popular with those refinancing their homes, fell to 5.54% from 5.67% last week. It was 2.34% one year ago.

Recommended Stories

  • Mortgage Rate Drops to Lowest Point in Three Months — What Does It Mean for Home Buyers?

    Home buyers in the United States got some holiday cheer on Tuesday after average mortgage rates fell to their lowest level since mid-September, helped by a lower-than-expected inflation rate in...

  • Mortgage Rates Drop for a Fifth Straight Week

    (Bloomberg) -- US mortgage rates dropped for a fifth straight week, bringing slight relief to a housing market that’s been slammed by the rise in borrowing costs this year. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeThis Is the World’s Biggest Stock Winner of 2022 With 1,600% GainThe average for a 30-year, fixed loan fell to 6.31%, the lo

  • Real estate: Midwest is ‘last regional bastion of affordability’ for homebuying, economist says

    Zillow Senior Economist Jeff Tucker breaks down the outlook of the housing market and mortgage rates following the Fed's latest rate hike, including regional home pricing trends ahead of 2023.

  • TSX futures steady as oil prices recover, Fed worries cap gains

    Futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.1% at 6:34 a.m. ET (1134 GMT), while their U.S. peers fell after the Fed on Wednesday raised interest rates as expected but said it would keep hiking them further. Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said interest rate hikes would persist next year even as the U.S. economy faces the threat of a recession, sparking a selloff on Wall Street and also knocking down Canada shares. Investors will also be on the lookout for interest rate decisions by the European Central Bank and the Bank of England later in the day, with both central banks expected to hike lending rates by half a percentage point.

  • Selling Your House in 2023? These 5 Things May Be Lowering Its Value

    As of this writing, the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.61%, per Freddie Mac. Home prices were already up, but when you combine higher prices with staggeringly more expensive mortgages, the wisest course of action for many buyers right now is to wait it out and see if rates drop.

  • Federal Reserve just hiked interest rates for the 7th time this year – so why are mortgage rates coming down?

    Homebuyers are receiving something of a holiday gift in falling mortgage costs. Andrii Yalanskyi/Getty ImagesThe Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point on Dec. 14, 2022, to a range of 4.25 to 4.5%, the seventh increase this year. So far in 2022, the Fed has lifted its benchmark short-term rate, which influences most other borrowing costs in the economy, by 4.25 percentage points from a low of near zero as recently as March. But even as the U.S. central bank lifts rates

  • Mortgage Rates Fall for a Fifth Straight Week to 6.31%

    The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.31% as of Dec. 15, down from last week's 6.33%.

  • Wall Street may get much worse in 2023 before getting better

    Wall Street's mini-rebound since mid-October has recovered some of the index's sharp losses from the first 10 months of the year. Many analysts expect stocks to end 2023 at least around this range, if not a bit higher, after the Federal Reserve finally stops hiking interest rates in order to get high inflation under control. Consider Morgan Stanley, which says the S&P 500 could drop all the way to a range between 3,000 and 3,300 during the first three months of the new year.

  • ‘Good news for the housing market’: Mortgage rates edge downwards, providing relief to potential buyers

    The 30-year mortgage rate is averaging at 6.31%, Freddie Mac said in its latest weekly survey on Thursday.

  • The Fed just raised rates again and there could be more hikes in 2023—here’s what consumers should be doing in the meantime

    The Fed raised rates for a final time in 2022 to curb inflation. With more potential hikes on the way in 2023, consumers can use these strategies to protect their finances.

  • Pedestrian killed in Exeter. Police believe person was hit by train — investigation ongoing

    The department said Front Street would be closed for "some time" and to expect delays.

  • U.S.-backed high-tech nuclear plant in Wyoming delayed to 2030

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A high-tech nuclear energy project in Wyoming, backed by the U.S. Department of Energy and Bill Gates, is delayed by at least two years and a U.S. senator said it showed that the United States needs to reduce reliance on Russia for a special fuel for such reactors. TerraPower, a venture founded by billionaire Gates said last year its $4 billion Natrium plant would be built in Kemmerer, a remote Wyoming town where a coal plant is set to shut in 2025. The 345-megawatt plant will likely be delayed for at least two years until 2030, the Casper Star Tribune said late on Tuesday, citing a TerraPower spokesperson.

  • Winter storm slams north-central U.S. with snow

    STORY: The storm was blamed for the cancellation of more than 70 flights and delay of nearly 800 others as of Tuesday afternoon, Flightaware.com reported on its Misery Map."This storm system will continue to produce numerous, widespread, and impactful weather hazards from the Rockies to the East Coast," the National Weather Service (NWS) said in its forecast.Blizzard-like conditions prompted school districts to cancel classes across the Dakotas and Nebraska. Some spots in the four-state area were expecting two feet (61 cm) of snow and winds of 60 miles per hour (97 kmph) throughout the next two days, the NWS said.Blowing snow and ice accumulation forced the closure of many highways and roadways, transportation officials said, urging residents to stay home.In Nebraska, interstate 80 closed, forcing Trucks to ride out the storm in an arena parking lot.Forecasters warned that temperatures could drop as low as minus 20 Fahrenheit (minus 29 degrees Celsius) across the region, a level that causes frostbite on exposed skin within 30 minutes.

  • Matthews police respond to car crash, find Kannapolis man with gunshot to the head

    A man from Kannapolis was found dead with a gunshot wound inside a car this week when Matthews Police officers responded to a crash near an apartment complex.

  • Powell Sees Rates Higher for Longer, But Market Doesn’t Buy It

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says the central bank has more work to do in raising interest rates and vanquishing inflation. Investors on Wall Street seem to see the outlook for 2023 differently. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIn a 45-minute p

  • U.S. retail sales post biggest drop in 11 months; labor market tight

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in November, but consumer spending remains supported by a tight labor market, with the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits decreasing by the most in five months last week. The biggest decrease in retail sales in 11 months reported by the Commerce Department on Thursday was likely payback after sales surged in October as Americans started their holiday shopping early to take advantage of discounts by businesses desperate to clear excess inventory. Retail sales dropped 0.6% last month, the biggest drop since December 2021, after an unrevised 1.3% jump in October.

  • Home Buyers Are Inching Back Into the Market

    Mortgage rates increased slightly last week but applications for home loans were also up, the Mortgage Bankers Association says.

  • Mortgage demand rises after nearly a month of declines as buyers respond to pullback in rates

    Applications for mortgages have been cooling with the key 30-year fixed-rate soaring recently to two-decade highs above 7%.

  • Rents drove inflation higher in November, but private data suggests prices easing in 2023

    The latest inflation data showed that rents remained stubbornly high in November, but real-time data suggests national rental prices could ease next year.

  • S.African utility Eskom begins search for new boss

    STORY: South African state power utility Eskom is once again searching for a new boss. Andre de Ruyter, the outgoing CEO said on Thursday (December 15) that a lack of political support had made his position "untenable." He added that his role was dependent on the support of the broader political economy but did not specify in what ways politicians had failed to support him. The comments came a day after the company announced his resignation, marking the 11th boss to have left the company in just over a decade. Eskom has struggled for years to meet electricity demand in Africa's most industrialized country. This year the most electricity has been shed from the national grid to date. The utility ramped up scheduled power cuts a week ago to "Stage 6," repeating the worst outage level on record. It means at least six hours a day without power for most South Africans.These power outages have led to public frustration, damaged businesses and prompted calls for resignations at Eskom. President Cyril Ramaphosa has been trying reform Eskom to make it more efficient since becoming head of state in 2018, but his administration has made slow progress.De Ruyter officially became CEO at Eskom in January 2020 moving from packaging company Nampak.He had also spent more than 20 years with petrochemicals group Sasol in several senior roles.De Ruyter's last day will be March 31.