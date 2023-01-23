Average number of lockups over weekend

Jan. 23—Lockups were pretty on par through the weekend.

With bench warrants, traffic offenses and drug charges, it was just another weekend at the area jails.

Anyone named in the locked-up roundup is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following people were jailed over the weekend:

Boyd County Detention Center

—Brittany A. Lamphear, 21, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a shoplifting charge and a contempt of court charge.

—Steven R. McDonald, 37, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a third-degree burglary indictment.

—Angela M. Stafford, 45, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a probation violation, a bench warrant and a simple possession of heroin charge.

—Anthony D. Brown, 35, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a protection order violation.

—TJ Brown, 38, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a fugitive warrant and a public intoxication charge.

Big Sandy Regional

—William V. Hicks, 40, of Sitka, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree fleeing and evading, first-degree wanton endangerment and two traffic violations.

—Jeremy S. Arnett, 40, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on two counts of flagrant non-support.

—Jordan T. Stacy, 27, of Lovely, was booked Saturday on a charge of trafficking in a third-degree substance.

—Herman J. Endicott, 32, of Inez, was booked Saturday on charges of possession of a first-, second- and third-degree controlled substance.

—Brian M. Adkins, 25, of Fort Gay, was booked Saturday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of second- and third-degree controlled substances and various traffic violations.

—Marcus Thompson, 24, of Ulysses, was booked Saturday on charges of DUI, possession of a barbiturate, possession of a prescription drug in an improper container and failure to produce an insurance card.

—Joseph Meade, 35, of Wittensville, was booked Saturday on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Frank A. Caudill, 51, of Louisa, was booked Saturday for non-payment of court costs, fines or fees.

—Anna M. Williamson, 42, of Lovely, was booked Saturday on a first-offense DUI and various other traffic offenses.

Carter County

—Brandon Greene, 32, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.

—Vicki Tackett, 63, of Quincy, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.

—David Fink, 35, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on charges of DUI, second-offense meth possession and various traffic offenses.

—Rachel Bays, 29, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant and for non-payment of court costs, fines or fees.

—David M. Prince, 38, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.

Greenup County

—Susanne N. Whipkey, 27, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.

—Dakota C. Boyles, 27, of Greenup, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.

